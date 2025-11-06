As is usually the case with the popular Blackmagic Camera app, developed by Blackmagic Design, the iOS app is being released before the Android version. Which is the way things should be (sorry, Android users, that’s the rub).

All joking aside, the new update for Blackmagic Camera for iOS is out now, and a similar update for Blackmagic Camera for Android will likely be out soon. The big news here is that the 3.2 update will add support for live streaming to YouTube, Vimeo, and Twitch, as well as to Blackmagic streaming processors.

Let’s take a quick look at this news and direct you on to where and how to get the latest version of Blackmagic Camera for iOS yourself today.



