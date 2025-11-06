You Can Now Live Stream to YouTube, Twitch & Vimeo Directly from the Blackmagic Camera App
The new Blackmagic Camera for iOS 3.2 Update allows for live streaming to YouTube, Vimeo, and Twitch, as well as other new streaming support and features.
As is usually the case with the popular Blackmagic Camera app, developed by Blackmagic Design, the iOS app is being released before the Android version. Which is the way things should be (sorry, Android users, that’s the rub).
All joking aside, the new update for Blackmagic Camera for iOS is out now, and a similar update for Blackmagic Camera for Android will likely be out soon. The big news here is that the 3.2 update will add support for live streaming to YouTube, Vimeo, and Twitch, as well as to Blackmagic streaming processors.
Let’s take a quick look at this news and direct you on to where and how to get the latest version of Blackmagic Camera for iOS yourself today.
Blackmagic Camera for iOS 3.2 Update
As mentioned above, the major takeaway of this 3.2 update is the added support for live streaming to YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, and Blackmagic Streaming Decoder. Blackmagic is also adding support for streaming to custom RTMP and SRT servers with this new Blackmagic Camera for iOS update as well.
There’s also your usual mix of general performance and stability improvements, as well as more detailed notifications when connecting or disconnecting external storage. All helpful updates for improving your iPhone live streaming or videography workflows.
Here’s the full list of everything new with Blackmagic Camera for iOS 3.2 Update:
- Support for live streaming to YouTube, Vimeo and Twitch.
- Support for SRT streaming to Blackmagic streaming processors.
- Support for streaming to custom RTMP and SRT servers.
- Improved feedback when connecting or disconnecting external storage.
- Option to select number of multi-view angles for remote control on iPad and Mac.
- Addressed recording issue when starting app with auto white balance.
- Addressed scenarios where audio monitoring would sometimes stop.
- General performance and stability improvements.
You can find and download the latest version of Blackmagic Camera on Blackmagic Design’s website here.
