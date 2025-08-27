Well, this is pretty much the exact opposite of every headline we’ve had to write so far in 2025. Going against the rising prices that tariffs and other trade concerns are pushing up across the board, the Australian company Blackmagic Design has announced some significant price drops to some of its most popular cinema camera kits.

This comes after Blackmagic Design had to increase the price of the Blackmagic PYXIS shortly after it was first announced due to the first wave of tariffs being announced. The price eventually settled, but it’s been far from steady waters for pretty much every camera manufacturer and gear brand in the industry.

Regardless of how or why we got here, it’s exciting to see a company drop prices instead of increasing them right now. So, if you’ve been on the fence about investing in one of Blackmagic’s popular URSA Cine cameras, now might be a great time to pounce on a full kit.

Blackmagic URSA Cine Camera Kits On Sale

From the company’s official channels, Blackmagic has announced that it has now made it even more affordable to get started with a kit. These kit options for the URSA Cine 12K LF and the URSA Cine 17K 65 are set to include the camera body, 8TB Media Module, top handle, baseplate, power supply, and battery plate in a rugged Pelican case.

While just announced, it looks like it might take a little bit for these new prices to show up on the retail sites, but here are the prices that are expected to be coming:

  • Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF: $14,995 reduced to $9,495
  • Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF with EVF: $16,495 reduced to $10,995
  • Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65: $29,995 reduced to $22,995
  • Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65 with EVF: $31,495 reduced to $24,495

You can keep tabs on these deals on the Blackmagic product page here.

