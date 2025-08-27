Well, this is pretty much the exact opposite of every headline we’ve had to write so far in 2025. Going against the rising prices that tariffs and other trade concerns are pushing up across the board, the Australian company Blackmagic Design has announced some significant price drops to some of its most popular cinema camera kits.

This comes after Blackmagic Design had to increase the price of the Blackmagic PYXIS shortly after it was first announced due to the first wave of tariffs being announced. The price eventually settled , but it’s been far from steady waters for pretty much every camera manufacturer and gear brand in the industry.

Regardless of how or why we got here, it’s exciting to see a company drop prices instead of increasing them right now. So, if you’ve been on the fence about investing in one of Blackmagic’s popular URSA Cine cameras, now might be a great time to pounce on a full kit.