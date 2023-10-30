Filmmaker Damien LeVeck is an award-winning filmmaker known for his work in the horror genre. We can’t wait to see his most recent film, A Creature was Stirring. This “Christmas meets horror” movie will be released this December.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with filmmaker Damien LeVeck to discuss: One of the best horror scripts he has ever read

Why he takes script submissions on his website

Taking a good script and making it into a great script

How a Minimum Guarantee (MG) deal works

Using the cloud system provided by Blackmagic Design

A simple tech tip that all directors should know

The challenge of writing, directing, producing, and editing your own movie

Doing screenings in order to get honest feedback

