Filmmaker Damien LeVeck is an award-winning filmmaker known for his work in the horror genre. We can’t wait to see his most recent film, A Creature was Stirring. This “Christmas meets horror” movie will be released this December.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with filmmaker Damien LeVeck to discuss:

  • One of the best horror scripts he has ever read
  • Why he takes script submissions on his website
  • Taking a good script and making it into a great script
  • How a Minimum Guarantee (MG) deal works
  • Using the cloud system provided by Blackmagic Design
  • A simple tech tip that all directors should know
  • The challenge of writing, directing, producing, and editing your own movie
  • Doing screenings in order to get honest feedback

