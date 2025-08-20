Are You Ready to Handle the Rigours of 8K+ Video Editing With Your Storage Solutions?
A look at the OWC Express 1M2 80G, a supremely fast, widely compatible, and highly portable USB4 NVMe SSD option for high-end editors.
The rigors of high-end video editing have never been more… rigorous. That statement could be transplanted to pretty much any time in the history of digital video editing, but it still remains true today. As such, most video editors know a good deal when they see one—but they also know the value of higher-end tech that pushes the boundaries of what previous generations were capable of.
The new OWC Express 1M2 80G Portable SSD promises to be one of those breakthroughs in the external SSD space, as it's been designed to handle tasks ranging from daily data transfers to details VFX work. Let’s look a this new fast, compatible, and highly portable USB4 NVMe SSD option.
The New OWC Express 1M2 80G Portable SSDs
Coming to us from the team at Other World Computing (aka OWC), the Express 1M2 80G Portable SSD is designed specifically for those working in the fast-paced world of 8K+ video editing. It’s also an ideal option for colorists, DITs and photographers, AI/ML developers and game designers, and other creative professionals.
You’ll find that this Express 1M2 80G can deliver speeds of up to 6000 MB/s, which brings internal storage-class performance to an external setup. It comes preformatted APFS for macOS 14 and later and the latest version of iPadOS, but may be used with Windows 11 and the most recent versions of Chrome and Linux with a simple reformat.
The OWC Express 1M2 80G Portable SSD connects to your host system using an 80 Gb/s USB4 or Thunderbolt 5 port, but is backward compatible with 40 Gb/s USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 at speeds up to 3800 MB/s, or Thunderbolt 3 (Mac only) at speeds up to 2800 MB/s.
Credit: OWC
Versatile and Upgradeable
OWC reports that if you ever need to replace or upgrade the Express 1M2 80G's internal storage, its one M.2 slot will be capable of supporting NVMe SSDs with a 2242 and 2280 form factor. Its aluminum enclosure offers rugged protection, while also keeping the drive cool for improved performance.
The Express 1M2 80G should be quite versatile as well, with internal storage-class performance externally for everything from daily data transfers to detailed VFX work. Some ideal users might be:
- 8K+ video editors and colorists
- DITs and high-volume photographers
- AI/ML developers and game designers
- Sports, wedding, and event creatives
The Express 1M2 80G can also be used as a boot drive, but only on a Mac. It is plug-and-play, meaning no drivers are required for use, while bus power means that the drive is powered solely using the included USB4 cable.
Credit: OWC
Price and Availability
If you're curious to check out the OWC Express 1M2 80G Portable SSD yourself, it comes in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB options, as well as features the aforementioned DIY Enclosure. You can check out specs and purchase options below.
- 1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB Storage Capacity
- 80 Gb/s USB4 Interface
- Up to 6000 MB/s Data Transfer Speed
- Bus Powered
- Aluminum Enclosure
- Supports M.2280 and 2242 SSDs
- Preformatted APFS for macOS and iPadOS
- Windows & Linux Compatible via Reformat
- Chrome Compatible via Reformat
- Includes 80 Gb/s USB4 Cable
OWC 1TB Express 1M2 80G USB4 External SSD
Built to handle tasks ranging from daily data transfers to detailed VFX work, the 1TB Express 1M2 80G USB4 External SSD from OWC / Other World Computing is designed for 8K+ video editors and colorists, DITs and photographers, AI/ML developers and game designers, and other creative professionals.
- Attach This Ultra-Compact SSD Directly to Your Camera or Smartphone ›
- How a New Era of Race Storytelling is Changing How Teams Tackle Big Productions ›
- You Can Now Test External Drive Speeds with an iPhone App ›
- OWC Atlas Ultra CFexpress Cards Approved for Blackmagic PYXIS and URSA ›
- Seamlessly Connect All Your Devices With This All-in-One OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock ›
- OWC Launches My OWC App to Easily Set Up, Monitor, and Keep Your Gear Up-to-Date ›
- Upgrade Your Video Storage With These Discounted OWC SSD Options ›