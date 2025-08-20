The rigors of high-end video editing have never been more… rigorous. That statement could be transplanted to pretty much any time in the history of digital video editing, but it still remains true today. As such, most video editors know a good deal when they see one—but they also know the value of higher-end tech that pushes the boundaries of what previous generations were capable of.

The new OWC Express 1M2 80G Portable SSD promises to be one of those breakthroughs in the external SSD space, as it's been designed to handle tasks ranging from daily data transfers to details VFX work. Let’s look a this new fast, compatible, and highly portable USB4 NVMe SSD option.

The New OWC Express 1M2 80G Portable SSDs Coming to us from the team at Other World Computing (aka OWC), the Express 1M2 80G Portable SSD is designed specifically for those working in the fast-paced world of 8K+ video editing. It’s also an ideal option for colorists, DITs and photographers, AI/ML developers and game designers, and other creative professionals. You’ll find that this Express 1M2 80G can deliver speeds of up to 6000 MB/s, which brings internal storage-class performance to an external setup. It comes preformatted APFS for macOS 14 and later and the latest version of iPadOS, but may be used with Windows 11 and the most recent versions of Chrome and Linux with a simple reformat. The OWC Express 1M2 80G Portable SSD connects to your host system using an 80 Gb/s USB4 or Thunderbolt 5 port, but is backward compatible with 40 Gb/s USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 at speeds up to 3800 MB/s, or Thunderbolt 3 (Mac only) at speeds up to 2800 MB/s. Credit: OWC

Versatile and Upgradeable OWC reports that if you ever need to replace or upgrade the Express 1M2 80G's internal storage, its one M.2 slot will be capable of supporting NVMe SSDs with a 2242 and 2280 form factor. Its aluminum enclosure offers rugged protection, while also keeping the drive cool for improved performance. The Express 1M2 80G should be quite versatile as well, with internal storage-class performance externally for everything from daily data transfers to detailed VFX work. Some ideal users might be:

8K+ video editors and colorists

DITs and high-volume photographers

AI/ML developers and game designers

Sports, wedding, and event creatives The Express 1M2 80G can also be used as a boot drive, but only on a Mac. It is plug-and-play, meaning no drivers are required for use, while bus power means that the drive is powered solely using the included USB4 cable. Credit: OWC

Price and Availability If you're curious to check out the OWC Express 1M2 80G Portable SSD yourself, it comes in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB options, as well as features the aforementioned DIY Enclosure. You can check out specs and purchase options below. 1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB Storage Capacity

80 Gb/s USB4 Interface

Up to 6000 MB/s Data Transfer Speed

Bus Powered

Aluminum Enclosure

Supports M.2280 and 2242 SSDs

Preformatted APFS for macOS and iPadOS

Windows & Linux Compatible via Reformat

Chrome Compatible via Reformat

Includes 80 Gb/s USB4 Cable