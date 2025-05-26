Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, joins GG Hawkins on this episode of the No Film School Podcast to discuss his journey from indie auteur to directing Disney's live-actionLilo & Stitch. Camp delves into the emotional and technical challenges of maintaining character integrity, scaling up production, and bringing heart and authenticity to a beloved IP. From personal anecdotes about his early filmmaking days to deep dives into character animation and working with child actors, this episode is a must-listen for aspiring filmmakers and animation fans alike.

