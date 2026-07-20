Set to be a smaller, more compact version of the company’s larger full-color mat models like the AM1600R, this new KNOWLED AM800R from Godox is an inflatable LED light mat that promises to combine compact, foldable design elements with high-performance lighting.

The result should be familiar to its similar larger models, but this new version is set to add a fully sealed IP65 rating for all-weather protection along with its more compact design. For filmmakers and crews looking for intuitive lighting options, mat lights like these are a good option to consider, thanks to their durable inflatable frames that don't require any truss support for overhead use.

The light, as you can see in the cover image, can be used to help you float and navigate down your favorite river. So it could be considered both a film and sporting investment.

All joking aside, though, let’s look at this Godox KNOWLED AM800R and explore what it could offer for your projects.

The New Godox KNOWLED AM800R Expanding on the point above, the Godox KNOWLED AM800R features a durable inflatable frame that doesn’t require any truss support. Along with the point above, as a 4’x4’ model, it also includes a foldable U-type yoke with a precise 300-degree adjustment range, which should be helpful for floor setups. The light is also set to allow 8-PSI high-pressure quick inflation, which can be used in suspension for up to 15 days without requiring inflation, so it's helpful for large, long shoots. The light also features the same lighting modes and CCT selection options, ranging from 1800 K to 10,000 K, as the larger versions. The AM800R also features +/- green/magenta color correction, which can be helpful for the most demanding pro-level projects and sets. As for color management, the light will also support CCT, HSI, RGBW, GEL, XY, and FX modes.

Price and Availability Overall, this new Godox KNOWLED AM800R looks to be a solid continuation of Godox's line of unique lighting options, serving multiple purposes for film crews seeking more diverse lighting. The AM800R supports floor-mounted setups, boom-arm mounting, and truss-free rigging in studio or on location, and comes in a kit that includes the light, its controller, modifiers, an air pump, and pretty much all the essential accessories you need to get up and running. If you’re curious to learn more, here are the full specs and purchase options. For Studio & Film/TV Production

800W Fixture with Flight Case

1800-10,000K; RGB Color Control

4 x 4' Light Body; AC Power

Onboard, DMX/RDM, CRMX & App Control

Art-Net & sACN Ethernet Support

IP65 Rated for Water/Dust Protection

Four Dimming Curves, Green-Magenta Shift

Foldable Quick Design & Various Mounting

Includes 3 Diffusers, Yoke & Air Pump