In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, Madhouse Films co-founders Katherine Romans and Charlie Traisman join GG Hawkins to explain how they built an independent production company from the ground up. They discuss using short films as their version of film school, raising project financing through relationship-building, approaching investors as creative partners, and transitioning from shorts to feature films.

The conversation also explores cold outreach, fiscal sponsorship, balancing artistic ambition with financial realities, building durable producing partnerships, and why filmmakers must treat their projects like small businesses.

In this episode, we discuss: How Romans and Traisman’s longtime friendship developed into a creative and business partnership

Using short films to establish Madhouse Films’ voice, values, and community of collaborators

Why emerging producers should make projects before waiting for the perfect opportunity

Raising a flexible pool of financing while simultaneously developing and producing films

Identifying different investor profiles and understanding what each person wants from participating

Approaching investors as creative partners rather than treating fundraising as a transaction

Using fiscal sponsorship to accept tax-deductible donations for qualifying independent film projects

Reframing fundraising and relationship-building as part of a filmmaker’s creative practice

Why clear, direct financial asks are more effective than vague pitches

Learning from rejection and using each “no” to improve the next approach

How cold emails helped Madhouse build relationships with filmmakers they admired

Transitioning from short-film fundraising to feature-film financing, revenue participation, and ROI conversations

Giving filmmakers room to dream while establishing practical budget boundaries

Deciding which creative priorities are worth protecting and where compromises can be made

Maintaining trust, communication, and humor within a producing partnership

Why directors should act as entrepreneurs and actively help their producers find financing

Treating an independent film like a small business that must be continually pushed toward completion

Developing Madhouse Films’ new film fund and expanding what audiences consider a Madhouse project

Guests: Katherine Romans

Charlie Traisman

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