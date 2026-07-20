The Art of Asking for Money for Indie Films feat. Madhouse Films
“You don't want money from just anyone. You do want someone who's aligned with you because they're part of your team.”
In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, Madhouse Films co-founders Katherine Romans and Charlie Traisman join GG Hawkins to explain how they built an independent production company from the ground up. They discuss using short films as their version of film school, raising project financing through relationship-building, approaching investors as creative partners, and transitioning from shorts to feature films.
The conversation also explores cold outreach, fiscal sponsorship, balancing artistic ambition with financial realities, building durable producing partnerships, and why filmmakers must treat their projects like small businesses.
In this episode, we discuss:
- How Romans and Traisman’s longtime friendship developed into a creative and business partnership
- Using short films to establish Madhouse Films’ voice, values, and community of collaborators
- Why emerging producers should make projects before waiting for the perfect opportunity
- Raising a flexible pool of financing while simultaneously developing and producing films
- Identifying different investor profiles and understanding what each person wants from participating
- Approaching investors as creative partners rather than treating fundraising as a transaction
- Using fiscal sponsorship to accept tax-deductible donations for qualifying independent film projects
- Reframing fundraising and relationship-building as part of a filmmaker’s creative practice
- Why clear, direct financial asks are more effective than vague pitches
- Learning from rejection and using each “no” to improve the next approach
- How cold emails helped Madhouse build relationships with filmmakers they admired
- Transitioning from short-film fundraising to feature-film financing, revenue participation, and ROI conversations
- Giving filmmakers room to dream while establishing practical budget boundaries
- Deciding which creative priorities are worth protecting and where compromises can be made
- Maintaining trust, communication, and humor within a producing partnership
- Why directors should act as entrepreneurs and actively help their producers find financing
- Treating an independent film like a small business that must be continually pushed toward completion
- Developing Madhouse Films’ new film fund and expanding what audiences consider a Madhouse project
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