Probably one of my best pranks ever was bringing a friend to see Deliverance after finding out she had never heard of it. I said it was a survival movie and then bought her tickets to go to the Academy Museum. Let's just say after, I got a hilarious phone call.

Anyway, when people talk about Burt Reynolds' best roles, the conversation usually starts with something safe like Smokey and the Bandit or The Cannonball Run.

But for my money, it's Deliverance.

John Boorman's 1972 survival thriller is a hauntingly prescient movie about men trying to figure out their place in the world as they fear society could collapse around them.

The movie is rightfully famous for its visceral tension and the iconic "Dueling Banjos" sequence. Plus a couple of other scenes we don't have to talk about in present company.

But there is one very quick line and scene where Burt Reynolds ' character, Lewis Medlock, delivers a thesis statement for the entire film.

Let's dive in.

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The Scene in Question

If you haven't seen this movie, don't watch any trailers or read anything. Just rent it and let the twists and turns float you away.

My guess is you're reading this article because you have seen it and love it as much as I do. For a refresher, the film follows four Atlanta businessmen, Lewis (Burt Reynolds), Ed (Jon Voight), Bobby (Ned Beatty), and Drew (Ronny Cox), who head into the remote Georgia wilderness for a weekend canoe trip down the Cahulawassee River before it is dammed and the whole area disappears.

It's a giant metaphor for these men losing their connection to nature and just being boring businessmen and wanting to get back to their roots.

And yet, sometimes we have to evolve; sometimes we need to change in order to survive.

Lewis is the alpha, an outdoorsman and survivalist. The rest of the guys look up to him, even if they think he might be a little crazy. He seems ot know more about what's in their souls than they do.

As they arrive at the place where they put their boats in the water, Lewis gives them some parting words before embarking on the journey.

"Sometimes you have to lose yourself before you can find anything."

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What The Quote Means

These guys just wanted to go camping. That's it. And what they got was assault and murder and guilt and animalistic tendencies and all the rest.

But they did, in fact, lose themselves out there.

In fact, no one is sure if any of them came back.

When Lewis says the line, he's alluding to just men going camping. Taking the businessmen out of the offices and reconnecting them to the land that their ancestors used to roam.

And from a screenwriting standpoint, the line does brilliant double duty.

First, it establishes character. Reynolds delivers the line as a guy who genuinely believes he's cracked the code to living authentically. But that's going to be what tests him out there.

The other guys hear it and are excited by a little adventure, only to go back to those basic animal parts that tear at their souls. They are more evolved than all of this stuff.

Beyond the grim dramatic irony of the plot, I love how this is an appetizer for the audience to lean in. We know that something is coming, even if we don't know what. This becomes a disturbing exploration, and that line pushes us into the unknown with the characters, so we're on the edge of our seats.

Summing It All Up

Deliverance is a brutal masterpiece. It's one of those movies I think you can go back to the older you get and get something new from it. It's a horror film that takes place during the day, and it is not the movie you want to watch before you go camping.

For me, the deconstruction of masculinity and society is an exciting part of this film that makes it feel evergreen.