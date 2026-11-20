The Black Friday and, eventually, Cyber Monday deals are starting to roll in. And for filmmakers and video production professionals who have been around the block for a few years, we know these holiday deals offer some of the best savings opportunities for gear investments, both big and small.

And while there are plenty of big investments to be made, we want to highlight a small one that could be a nice purchase for those looking to improve their smartphone videography: the SmallRig Universal Mobile Phone Cage.

SmallRig Universal Mobile Phone Cage Designed to fit most smartphones currently on the market that range from 2.2 to 3.5” in width, this SmallRig Universal Mobile Phone Cage should be a nice, if not simple, option for better handling of smartphone filmmaking needs like vlogging, livestreaming, or shooting your creative content. The cage is easy to use and secure, using screws that tighten to keep your smartphone snug and provide more stability than many spring-loaded options. This SmallRig Universal Mobile Phone Cage also features four cold shoe mounts, plus multiple 1/4"-20 threaded holes that can be used to attach a tripod, top handle, and side handgrip. There are also 1/4"-20 threaded holes in front that can be used to attach a power bank holder, which can further let you clamp a power bank to the rig when a sustainable charging solution is required. Credit: SmallRig

Price and Availability Since it’s not a major investment, this might be worth taking a flyer on and trying out for a bit, as it can be used for both horizontal and vertical shooting, and the integrated rubber pads should help absorb shocks and prevent your phone from scratching. For more info on the cage and its current holiday sale pricing, check out the full specs and purchase options below. You can also keep browsing the brand on B&H for more holiday deals. For Smartphones 2.2 to 3.5" Wide

Multiple 1/4"-20 & Cold Shoe Mounts

Tightens Using a Screw

Integrated Rubber Pads

Supports Horizontal & Vertical Shooting

Two Attached Cable Ties