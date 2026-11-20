If we told you a few years ago about this product and who was bringing it to you, it might have sounded like we were having a stroke. GoPro, the action camera company, now has a line of cinema cameras. Markiplier, the YouTuber, is now a breakout indie filmmaker, and KONDOR BLUE is still a great camera accessories and gear company.

Together, though, they really shine as they’ve partnered to bring a new modular camera cage system that adds dedicated mounting, media, and power options to the full GoPro MISSION 1 lineup.

Let’s check it out.

KONDOR BLUE x Markiplier GoPro Mission 1 Camera Cage This is a cool collaboration between filmmaker and creator Mark Fischbach, aka Markiplier, and KONDOR BLUE to bring something new and useful for those working with the GoPro MISSION 1 series of cinema cameras. “I started KONDOR BLUE because there were things I needed on set that nobody was making the way I wanted. When Mark and I started talking, I recognized that instinct immediately. He had a clear idea of how he wanted to use the new ILS cameras, so together we built the system around it.” - Lukas Colombo, founder of KONDOR BLUE The company shares that Fischbach is backing the project with his own investment and is taking an active role not only in shaping the product, but also in bringing it to market. You can see their excitement in this promo video.

A GoPro MISSION 1 Camera Cage Option What’s cool about this new camera cage option for the GoPro MISSION 1 series of cinema cameras is that it aims to boost what could be considered one of the best cinema-level filmmaking launch points right now. This camera cage system from this partnership is ideally designed for creators who might want more from their gear and are open to expanding their mounting possibilities while still delivering the rigidity and confidence to push their camera further. The cage features an integrated grip that provides a secure point for handling, carrying, mounting, and safety rigging without compromising access to essential controls. NATO rails are on the top and left side, along with anti-twist mounting points throughout, for quick build-out options. There’s also a swing-away right-side door that makes battery and microSD card changes quick and easy without removing the cage. It also offers plenty of built-in protection and a design engineered for secure, wobble-free use with a minimal footprint. Credit: Kondor Blue