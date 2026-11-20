Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, and... Henry Cavill? If things had shaken out differently for the James Bond franchise, that could have been the case.

Here are some of the biggest stars who were considered for the role of Agent 007 over the years, though they ultimately never got the role for various reasons.

Cary Grant 'His Girl Friday' (1940) Credit: Columbia Pictures Before the role of James Bond in 1962's Dr. No (the first movie to adapt one of Ian Fleming's Bond stories) went to Sean Connery, one of the performers who was considered was two-time Oscar nominee Cary Grant. The North by Northwest actor was an English-American superstar, so it made sense. Plus, Bond producer Albert R. Broccoli was a close friend. Like, "best man at Cary Grant's wedding" close. Grant actually took the role, but he ended up being turned down when he only agreed to do one movie on account of his age (he was 58 at the time).

Rex Harrison 'Doctor Dolittle' (1967) Credit: 20th Century Fox One of the other actors who was considered for the role of James Bond in Dr. No was My Fair Lady star Rex Harrison. He was already a major star at the time, but they ultimately went for the less well-known but more Bondian Connery instead. Harrison immediately went on to star in the 1963 bomb Cleopatra and the 1967 flop Doctor Dolittle, so he may have regretted losing that role.

Michael Caine 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012) Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures Two-time Oscar winner and frequent Christopher Nolan collaborator Michael Caine was considered during the next round of Bond casting, when producers were looking for Connery's replacement in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service. However, Caine had just played intelligence officer Harry Palmer in the trilogy of 1965's The Ipcress File, 1966's Funeral in Berlin, and 1967's Billion Dollar Brain, and he didn't want to be stuck playing spy roles for the rest of his life. The role eventually went to George Lazenby, who had the shortest tenure as Bond, with just one film.

Terence Stamp 'The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert' (1994) Credit: Roadshow Film Distributors Another actor who was considered during the On Her Majesty's Secret Service casting process was Terence Stamp (1978's Superman), who ultimately scared off producer Harry Saltzman. In his own words, "I think my ideas about it put the frighteners on Harry. I didn’t get a second call from him... I said, ‘Sean has made the role his own. The public will have trouble accepting anyone else. But in one of the books it starts with him disguised as a Japanese warrior. If we could do that one, I could start the movie in complete Japanese make-up. By the time it came off, they were used to me a little bit. I would love to do it like that.’ He wasn’t impressed." It's probably for the best that it never happened.

Adam West 'Batman' (1966-1968) Credit: ABC Another superhero actor who declined the role of Bond in On Her Majesty's Secret Service was Batman star Adam West, who turned down the role because he insisted that Bond should be played by a British actor. However, the fact that he was offered a role in the first place is proof that producers have been open-minded to American actors playing Bond from basically the very beginning, even though it has still never happened.

Clint Eastwood 'Sudden Impact' (1983) Credit: Warner Bros Just a few years later, Western icon Clint Eastwood was offered the role of Bond in 1971's Diamonds Are Forever. He also turned down the role because he thought Bond should be British, and Connery ended up stepping into the role for one more round in the Eon-produced franchise (ultimately, his final appearance as Bond was in the non-Eon 1983 movie Never Say Never Again).

Sam Neill 'Jurassic Park' (1993) Credit: Universal Pictures Iconic Kiwi actor Sam Neill was considered to play Bond in 1986's The Living Daylights, shortly after starring in Possession, Omen III: The Final Conflict, and Reilly, Ace of Spies (which is obviously the movie that put him on their radar). However, the role ultimately went to Timothy Dalton.

Liam Neeson 'Taken' (2008) Credit: 20th Century Studios When it came time to find a new Bond for 1995's GoldenEye, Irish actor Liam Neeson (who was then fresh off Schindler's List) was offered the role. He later told The Independent that “It was about 18 or 19 years ago and my wife-to-be [Natasha Richardson] said, 'If you play James Bond, we’re not getting married'. And I had to take that on board because I did want to marry her.”

Hugh Grant 'Heretic' (2024) Credit: A24 Hugh Grant, who had just blown up with his breakout role in Four Weddings and a Funeral, was also considered for the lead in GoldenEye, but it ultimately went to Pierce Brosnan.

Henry Cavill 'Justice League' (2017) Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures Henry Cavill, who would go on to play Superman in the DC Extended Universe, was director Martin Campbell's first choice to play James Bond in 2006's Casino Royale, but producers thought the then-22-year-old (who was a relative unknown fresh off the direct-to-video horror sequel Hellraiser: Hellworld) was too young and instead cast 37-year-old Daniel Craig.

Matthew Rhys 'Widow's Bay' (2026-) Credit: Apple TV Matthew Rhys is having a hell of a year in 2026 thanks to his Apple TV megahit Widow's Bay. 2005, however, was not his year. One year before Brothers & Sisters and eight years before The Americans, he blew his audition for Casino Royale. He told The Times that "they said, ‘What would you do differently with Bond?’ And I just remember going, ‘Ah.’ I was so not anticipating that question. And then I was like, is it a trick question? Are they waiting for people to go, ‘I wouldn’t do anything. He’s perfect’? [I didn't want to say] 'Oh, it’s been a bit one-note for a few decades, hasn’t it? I think we can drop the misogynistic jokes... [I attempted a joke, saying] I’d give him a limp. I said, ‘Limp?’ Nothing. ‘Eye patch?’ Nothing.”

Ralph Fiennes '28 Years Later' (2025) Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing Three-time Oscar nominee Ralph Fiennes (who was a two-time nominee at the time) was also considered for Casino Royale. While he didn't get the role as James Bond, he played M, the head of MI6, later on in the Daniel Craig era of the franchise.

Nicholas Hoult 'Renfield' (2023) Credit: Universal Pictures During the process that led to Robert Pattinson taking on the role ofJames Bond in the franchise's upcoming installment, Mad Max: Fury Road and X-Men: First Class star Nicholas Hoult (who co-starred with fellow almost-Bond Hugh Grant in 2002's About a Boy) was one of the stars who was considered. Never fear for Hoult, though. He is one of the many stars who missed out on Bond but played a major role in the Superman franchise. He will be reprising his role as Lex Luthor in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow.

Callum Turner 'One Night Only' (2026) Credit: Universal Pictures Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Boys in the Boat) was another actor who was considered for the role of the new Bond. The fact that his 2026 rom-com One Night Only was a spectacular flop earlier this summer probably didn't help his chances.

Josh O'Connor 'La Chimera' (2023) Credit: Neon Challengers breakout star Josh O'Connor (who co-starred with Callum Turner in 2020's Emma.) was another one of the actors considered during the latest round of Bond casting. While he didn't get the role, he's been staying booked and busy. Next year, you can see him in Joel Coen's Jack of Spades opposite (Frances McDormand and Lesley Manville) and Alice Rohrwacher's The Three Incestuous Sisters (opposite Dakota Johnson, Saoirse Ronan, and Jessie Buckley).





There are many, many, many more actors who were considered to play James Bond, including Jack Lowden (Slow Horses), Antony Starr (The Boys), Clive Owen (Children of Men), Sean Bean (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring), Christopher Lambert (Highlander), Sam Worthington (Avatar), Michael Gambon (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince), Burt Reynolds (Smokey and the Bandit), Mel Gibson (Lethal Weapon), John Gavin (Psycho), James Brolin (The Amityville Horror), and Oliver Reed (The Devils), but including all of them would have made this a novel-length article.

Are you surprised to learn that any of these stars were considered to play James Bond? Share your thoughts in the comments below!