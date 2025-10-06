We’re always suckers for fun, innovative rigs that help modern filmmakers and videographers unlock (or at least feel like they’re unlocking) old-school technologies.

For anyone who grew up with camcorders and skateboard highlight videos, this new OsmoRocket Rig from Byron Seven is here to help recreate that vintage feeling with this fun vintage camcorder-style rig for the DJI Osmo Pocket.

It’s pretty simple, but it’s also a bit more sophisticated than you’d think, as it does unlock a level of stability and smoothness that could be great for the right projects. Let’s check out the OsmoRocket Rig and explore what it could offer for working with the DJI Osmo Pocket.

A Vintage Camcorder Style Vintage camcorder rig Credit:Byron Seven Designed with function first, this camcorder-style rig for the DJI Osmo Pocket will feature every curve and cut tailored for the purposes of better grip, smarter mounting, and longer shots. The rig itself will provide a top handle, which should unlock all types of smooth, low-angle control while still featuring a firm hold. The rig will also include two cold shoes, including: Front Cold Shoe for a microphone or small light

for a microphone or small light Rear Cold Shoe for a MagSafe adapter or other accessories The rear lid will be able to close in the body and will be held in place with strong internal magnets, which should help the rig stay locked and secure even when you’re moving really fast.

Functional Yet Fun All the gear with the OsmoRocket Credit: Byron Seven The OsmoRocket Rig will also feature a sliding tray that will help keep your Osmo Pocket perfectly centered, while a spring lock will further prevent it from slipping out. The tray is also set to include hook-and-loop straps so users can secure a compact power bank for extended shoots. The bottom will integrate a 1/4" Tripod Mount with V-Lock Quick Release so shooters will be able to snap it on and off stands quickly. Also, two textured feet add stability when set on a desk. The front mount will include a standard 82 mm filter thread, and shooters will still be able to use their own filters or check out some other options provided by Byron Seven as well.