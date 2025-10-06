Did You Know You Can Turn Your DJI Osmo Pocket into a Sick, Vintage-Styled Camcorder?
The Byron Seven OsmoRocket Rig is here to help DJI Osmo Pocket owners feel like old-school skateboard videographers with this fun vintage camcorder-style rig.
We’re always suckers for fun, innovative rigs that help modern filmmakers and videographers unlock (or at least feel like they’re unlocking) old-school technologies.
For anyone who grew up with camcorders and skateboard highlight videos, this new OsmoRocket Rig from Byron Seven is here to help recreate that vintage feeling with this fun vintage camcorder-style rig for the DJI Osmo Pocket.
It’s pretty simple, but it’s also a bit more sophisticated than you’d think, as it does unlock a level of stability and smoothness that could be great for the right projects. Let’s check out the OsmoRocket Rig and explore what it could offer for working with the DJI Osmo Pocket.
A Vintage Camcorder Style
Vintage camcorder rig
Credit:Byron Seven
Designed with function first, this camcorder-style rig for the DJI Osmo Pocket will feature every curve and cut tailored for the purposes of better grip, smarter mounting, and longer shots.
The rig itself will provide a top handle, which should unlock all types of smooth, low-angle control while still featuring a firm hold. The rig will also include two cold shoes, including:
- Front Cold Shoe for a microphone or small light
- Rear Cold Shoe for a MagSafe adapter or other accessories
The rear lid will be able to close in the body and will be held in place with strong internal magnets, which should help the rig stay locked and secure even when you’re moving really fast.
Functional Yet Fun
All the gear with the OsmoRocket
Credit: Byron Seven
The OsmoRocket Rig will also feature a sliding tray that will help keep your Osmo Pocket perfectly centered, while a spring lock will further prevent it from slipping out. The tray is also set to include hook-and-loop straps so users can secure a compact power bank for extended shoots.
The bottom will integrate a 1/4" Tripod Mount with V-Lock Quick Release so shooters will be able to snap it on and off stands quickly. Also, two textured feet add stability when set on a desk.
The front mount will include a standard 82 mm filter thread, and shooters will still be able to use their own filters or check out some other options provided by Byron Seven as well.
Price and Availability
Attach your smartphone
Credit: Byron Seven
Overall, this OsmoRocket Rig is quite innovative and fun, made from a strong ABS, 3D-printed material, it should be durable and heat-resistant, and ready to run-and-gun.
Some optional add-ons will include:
- V-Lock quick-release mount (works as a quick-release tripod adapter)
- 82 mm filter kits: Creator Set (VND + UV), Complete Set (VND + UV + Black Mist + CPL)
- 40Gbps USB-C cable
- Red accents kit
A standard rig version of the OsmoRocket Rig is set to retail for $65.40 and can be found on Byron Seven’s website here.
- Make Your Own Bullet-Time Rig Out of 104 Pinhole Cameras ›
- No Rig? No Problem. Handheld Footage with the Blackmagic Cinema Camera ›
- Get Your DJI Osmo 3 Moving with This New Adapter ›
- Here’s How to Light Your DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Shoots With a Dedicated LED Panel ›
- DJI Raises Price of the Osmo Pocket 3 From $519 to $799 As Tariffs Start to Hit the US ›
- DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Gets New Med-Telephoto Mode and Other Improvements ›