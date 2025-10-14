While not terribly expensive to begin with, the DJI Osmo Action 4 camera, which features high-definition video with a wide dynamic range and a huge array of action-minded specs and features, is currently on sale with a significant price drop.

If you’ve been on the fence debating whether the DJI Osmo Action 4 might be a good investment for you and your video production needs, then this might be a good time to scoop one up at this discounted price. Let’s take a look at just what savings are offered and give a bit of a reminder as to what the Osmo Action 4 has to offer.

The DJI Osmo Action 4 As a nice competitive option to consider against GoPro and Insta360’s action camera offerings, the DJI Osmo Action 4 brought a bigger sensor and improved low-light video ( here’s our write-up on its original announcement ). The camera at the heart of the Osmo Action 4 features a 1/1.3" sensor that can record up to UHD 4K120 video and capture experiences in dynamic, smooth detail. The Osmo Action 4 also features a super-wide 155° FOV that can easily ensure that all of the action you’re looking to capture is always in frame. The Action 4 also features a 10-bit D-Log M color mode that gives a wide dynamic range for vivid footage capture. The camera also has some pretty sophisticated color temperature intelligence that can white balance and auto-exposure for highly accurate colors, even in complex lighting environments.

Price and Availability Originally released for the retail price of just $300, which—again—isn’t a huge price point for its specs and features. The DJI Osmo Action 4 is currently on sale for $229 for the standard combo, with similar savings being offered for a few different combo options as well. Here are the specs and purchase options: 1/1.3" CMOS Sensor, Wide 155° FOV

Front & Back Color Touchscreen Displays

Up to UHD 4K120, 2.7K120, 1080p240

10-bit Color Depth & D-Log M

Fast Charge Technology, Voice Control

RockSteady 3.0 Image Stabilization

HorizonBalance & HorizonSteady Leveling

Camera is Waterproof to 59'

Freeze-Resistant Design

Built-In Mics for Stereo Audio Recording