Scoop Up the DJI Osmo Action 4 For a Crazy Discounted Price If You Act Fast
If you’ve ever been interested in the DJI Osmo Action 4 camera and its 4K120p video, now might be a good time to scoop one up.
While not terribly expensive to begin with, the DJI Osmo Action 4 camera, which features high-definition video with a wide dynamic range and a huge array of action-minded specs and features, is currently on sale with a significant price drop.
If you’ve been on the fence debating whether the DJI Osmo Action 4 might be a good investment for you and your video production needs, then this might be a good time to scoop one up at this discounted price. Let’s take a look at just what savings are offered and give a bit of a reminder as to what the Osmo Action 4 has to offer.
The DJI Osmo Action 4
As a nice competitive option to consider against GoPro and Insta360’s action camera offerings, the DJI Osmo Action 4 brought a bigger sensor and improved low-light video (here’s our write-up on its original announcement).
The camera at the heart of the Osmo Action 4 features a 1/1.3" sensor that can record up to UHD 4K120 video and capture experiences in dynamic, smooth detail. The Osmo Action 4 also features a super-wide 155° FOV that can easily ensure that all of the action you’re looking to capture is always in frame.
The Action 4 also features a 10-bit D-Log M color mode that gives a wide dynamic range for vivid footage capture. The camera also has some pretty sophisticated color temperature intelligence that can white balance and auto-exposure for highly accurate colors, even in complex lighting environments.
Price and Availability
Originally released for the retail price of just $300, which—again—isn’t a huge price point for its specs and features. The DJI Osmo Action 4 is currently on sale for $229 for the standard combo, with similar savings being offered for a few different combo options as well.
Here are the specs and purchase options:
- 1/1.3" CMOS Sensor, Wide 155° FOV
- Front & Back Color Touchscreen Displays
- Up to UHD 4K120, 2.7K120, 1080p240
- 10-bit Color Depth & D-Log M
- Fast Charge Technology, Voice Control
- RockSteady 3.0 Image Stabilization
- HorizonBalance & HorizonSteady Leveling
- Camera is Waterproof to 59'
- Freeze-Resistant Design
- Built-In Mics for Stereo Audio Recording
DJI Osmo Action 4
The camera features a 1/1.3" sensor to record up to UHD 4K120 video and capture experiences in dynamic, smooth detail. A super-wide 155° FOV ensures all the action is in frame.
- The DJI Osmo Action 4 Brings a Bigger Sensor and Improved Low Light Video ›
- New DJI Teaser Appears to Confirm Osmo 360 Camera to be Launched on July 31st ›
- So, Is the DJI Osmo 360 Available in the United States or Not? ›
- DJI Unveils New Osmo Action 5 Pro Camera With Even More 4K Video Perks ›
- DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo Gets Creator-Friendly Price Drop ›
- DJI Goes for Extended Range Stability with New Transmission and Video Receiver Combo ›