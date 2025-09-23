While DJI might still be fighting an endless battle against tariffs and potential drone bans, including a new FAA Draft Rule that the company says might ground a large majority of its fleet in the US, the company is still working hard on other film, video, and content products.

The new DJI Osmo Nano is here, and it promises to be one of the most useful POV-recording devices on the market. Featuring a modular action design that weighs only 52g (that’s 0.1 lbs) and set to feature a 1/1.3” sensor capable of recording 4K video up to 120fp,s which is available with 10-bit color and D-Log M color profile recording options, the DJI Osmo Nano might be the company’s best action cam yet.

Let’s take a look at the DJI Osmo Nano and what it could offer for your travel, vlog, and POV content needs.

The DJI Osmo Nano is Here Designed to be lightweight and ready for anything, DJI’s new “own the moment” Osmo Nano aims to let creators capture life’s moments effortlessly—whatever those moments may be. Some examples that DJI highlights in the release of this new action cam are everything from cycling and running to epic adventures and your other, more mundane everyday instances. The DJI Osmo Nano promises to deliver crisp, vivid footage that brings every memory to life. Plus, with its sleek, magnetic design, the Osmo Nano should be able to unlock a wide range of new, hands-free shooting angles, helping you tell your story like never before. Here are some official specs shared by DJI: All-New 1/1.3″ Sensor

4K/60fps & 143° Wide FOV

10-bit & D-Log M Color Performance

Lightweight, Dual-Sided Magnetic Design

200-Min Extended Battery Life & Fast Charging

Live View With Remote Control & Swift Content Transfer

OsmoAudio™ Direct Microphone Connection

10m Waterproof Camera, IPX4-Rated Vision Dock