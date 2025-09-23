The New DJI Osmo Nano is Here to Help On-the-Go Creators Record POV With Ease
The DJI Osmo Nano is here (well, not here in the US), featuring a modular design that’s easy to take on the go. It has some pretty impressive video specs, too.
While DJI might still be fighting an endless battle against tariffs and potential drone bans, including a new FAA Draft Rule that the company says might ground a large majority of its fleet in the US, the company is still working hard on other film, video, and content products.
The new DJI Osmo Nano is here, and it promises to be one of the most useful POV-recording devices on the market. Featuring a modular action design that weighs only 52g (that’s 0.1 lbs) and set to feature a 1/1.3” sensor capable of recording 4K video up to 120fp,s which is available with 10-bit color and D-Log M color profile recording options, the DJI Osmo Nano might be the company’s best action cam yet.
Let’s take a look at the DJI Osmo Nano and what it could offer for your travel, vlog, and POV content needs.
The DJI Osmo Nano is Here
Designed to be lightweight and ready for anything, DJI’s new “own the moment” Osmo Nano aims to let creators capture life’s moments effortlessly—whatever those moments may be. Some examples that DJI highlights in the release of this new action cam are everything from cycling and running to epic adventures and your other, more mundane everyday instances.
The DJI Osmo Nano promises to deliver crisp, vivid footage that brings every memory to life. Plus, with its sleek, magnetic design, the Osmo Nano should be able to unlock a wide range of new, hands-free shooting angles, helping you tell your story like never before.
Here are some official specs shared by DJI:
- All-New 1/1.3″ Sensor
- 4K/60fps & 143° Wide FOV
- 10-bit & D-Log M Color Performance
- Lightweight, Dual-Sided Magnetic Design
- 200-Min Extended Battery Life & Fast Charging
- Live View With Remote Control & Swift Content Transfer
- OsmoAudio™ Direct Microphone Connection
- 10m Waterproof Camera, IPX4-Rated Vision Dock
The Bad News…DJI Osmo NanoCredit: DJI
Now, for the bad news. As mentioned above, DJI has been choosing (but not without cause) not to release many of its new products in the United States due to tariffs and other legal and political threats. And, it appears that the Chinese-based company is making the same decision for the DJI Osmo Nano.
The DJI Osmo Nano has also just been announced, so some of the pricing options might be subject to change. But it looks like there are going to be two versions available in Europe with different built-in storage sizes, which will range from €279 for the smaller 65GB option to €309 for the larger 128GB version.
We’ll keep you up-to-date on the latest info on the DJI Osmo Nano, its availability in the United States, and official purchase links here soon. For now, you can also keep tabs on DJI’s website here.
