While the markets for cinema cameras and mirrorless cameras continue to be the biggest draws for many in the video industry, a few smaller skirmishes over the future of action cameras and aerial drones are heating up to full force.

DJI and Insta360 appear to be challenging each other directly in the aerial drone market with Insta360’s new “incubated” brand Antigravity about to take flight, while DJI is going after 360-degree video with the new DJI Osmo 360 that was just released.

Now, it appears the action camera market could get another addition as online rumors indicate a DJI Osmo Nano action camera could be in the works as well.

DJI Osmo Nano Action Camera Rumors Posted on X by user Igor Bogdanov under @Quadro_News, no photos are circulating of what appear to be the first images of a new DJI Osmo Nano action camera. Tiny and compact, this potential new DJI action camera looks like it’s small enough to be worn on a person’s shirt or lapel, similar to the tiny Insta360 Go 3 cameras. It also sounds like, despite its small size, a potential new DJI Osmo Nano could make use of some of DJI’s latest and best sensor technology to pack quite a punch in its tiny frame. Could it record 4K video? Could it go higher with even greater specs?