In what has been one of the more annoying sagas of the past year, DJI’s ongoing battle with the FCC has left it in a pit of limbo that has kept the company not only from releasing its newest and most advanced, cinematic drones in US markets, but also left other products off the shelves as well.

As we covered when it was first announced and when it premiered at Cannes (you know, as with gimbal cameras), this was always likely to be the case. And, sadly, we can confirm that to be true now that DJI has officially released the Osmo Pocket 4P worldwide—with the asterisk being it’s actually everywhere but the US.

Still, if you’re in the UK, Europe, Australia, or even Canada, then you’re in luck as the new DJI Osmo Pocket 4P does look to be quite appealing for run-and-gun content creators looking to make use of the latest pocket gimbal camera.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Released There’s not a ton of new information here, other than that the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P has been released in the above-mentioned markets and that the US is still on the naughty list. DJI’s latest pocket gimbal camera features a wide-angle lens that has its own all-new 1-inch CMOS sensor that is capable of delivering 17-stops of dynamic range. The gimbal can also record in 10-bit D-Log 2 color mode, which looks quite awesome for post-production range, and it features a 60mm medium-tele lens with an f/1.8 aperture that adds more cinematic versatility. The gimbal also has your usual mix of high-res 4K slow-motion video up to 240fps and a ton of stabilization perks and features capable of providing ActiveTrack up to 12x zoom.