DJI Announces Plans to Stop Support for Two Popular Videography Products in 2026
Two popular DJI products, the Mavic Mini drone and the Osmo Pocket gimbal camera, are set to stop receiving support updates here in 2026. Here’s what you need to know.
To be fair, perhaps this isn’t as devastating news as, say, a national ban against all of a company’s new drones as we’ve seen with the US leveling against the Chinese-based company DJI. But, if you’ve been a long-standing owner and user of either of these two popular DJI products, this might be a sad day nonetheless.
DJI has announced that it is set to officially end support for these two drones and gimbal cameras. There are, of course, newer versions of each that are worth upgrading to, but if you had been someone who liked your original products, then this might be the final nail in the coffin for using them.
Here’s what you need to know about the fates for the DJI Mavic Mini and the DJI Osmo Pocket.
DJI Ends Support for Popular Products
DJI Osmo Pocket
Credit: DJI
So, not burying the news here, but here are the dates by which these two DJI products are set to have their support services ended.
The DJI Mavic Mini will see its support services end on April 1st, 2026, and the DJI Osmo Pocket will see its support services end on February 5th, 2026. Now, as you might infer, this simply means that DJI will stop providing technical support updates, inquiries, or repairs. It doesn’t mean that these products will instantly stop working and fall out of the sky or end recording mid-stream.
Still, in the film and video world, ending support is often synonymous with the death of a product. These products would not be good investments now or in the future, as any issues will be, in effect, unresolvable.
Alternatives to Consider
If this is bumming news to you, don’t fret—there are plenty of DJI (and non-DJI) products out there that are comparable to each other.
For the DJI Mavic Mini, which was released all the way back in 2019, there are Mini 2, Mini 3, Mini 4 Pro, and Mini 5 Pro options to consider, as well as the new lines like the Flip and Neo 2.
For the DJI Osmo Pocket, which was also originally released back in 2019, there are Osmo Pocket 2 and Osmo Pocket 3 options to check out, plus a huge array of other popular gimbal cameras currently on the market from the likes of competitors like Insta360 and others.
So, again, this might be sad news for some, but also just a fact of life for the fast-moving video industry.
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