To be fair, perhaps this isn’t as devastating news as, say, a national ban against all of a company’s new drones as we’ve seen with the US leveling against the Chinese-based company DJI. But, if you’ve been a long-standing owner and user of either of these two popular DJI products, this might be a sad day nonetheless.

DJI has announced that it is set to officially end support for these two drones and gimbal cameras. There are, of course, newer versions of each that are worth upgrading to, but if you had been someone who liked your original products, then this might be the final nail in the coffin for using them.

Here’s what you need to know about the fates for the DJI Mavic Mini and the DJI Osmo Pocket.

DJI Ends Support for Popular Products DJI Osmo Pocket Credit: DJI So, not burying the news here, but here are the dates by which these two DJI products are set to have their support services ended. The DJI Mavic Mini will see its support services end on April 1st, 2026, and the DJI Osmo Pocket will see its support services end on February 5th, 2026. Now, as you might infer, this simply means that DJI will stop providing technical support updates, inquiries, or repairs. It doesn’t mean that these products will instantly stop working and fall out of the sky or end recording mid-stream. Still, in the film and video world, ending support is often synonymous with the death of a product. These products would not be good investments now or in the future, as any issues will be, in effect, unresolvable.