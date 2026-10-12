It’s always sad news when any camera or video product is sunsetted. Not only does it mean some popular gear that is likely still being used to create films, videos, or other projects is set to be retired, but it also just means we’re getting older.

Let’s look at what we know about DJI's sunsetting announcement, a brief history of this popular aerial camera drone, and where aerial filmmakers, videographers, and cinematographers may want to look for replacement options.

RIP to the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 One of DJI’s most popular and long-running aerial camera drone series, the Phantom line has a rich history of establishing the company as a major player in the space and, in effect, making aerial photography and videography a big business and a regular part of many filmmaking and video crews' workflows. The DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 was a quadcopter drone with a powerful (at the time) 1-inch CMOS sensor, capable of shooting 4K/60fps video and 20MP photos, and it helped establish aerial cinematography as an art form unto itself. Officially listed on DJI’s “ Notice of Suspension of Service and Support for Old Product Series ” page, the Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 officially had its service suspended on October 31st, 2026. Production had already been suspended in August 2022, so it’s fair to say it had a good life and kept going for a while longer.