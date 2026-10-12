Another Popular DJI Drone Set to Be Sunsetted as Support for the Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 to End Soon
DJI has announced that it is ending service (effectively sunsetting) its popular Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 at the end of the month.
It’s always sad news when any camera or video product is sunsetted. Not only does it mean some popular gear that is likely still being used to create films, videos, or other projects is set to be retired, but it also just means we’re getting older.
Let’s look at what we know about DJI's sunsetting announcement, a brief history of this popular aerial camera drone, and where aerial filmmakers, videographers, and cinematographers may want to look for replacement options.
RIP to the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0
One of DJI’s most popular and long-running aerial camera drone series, the Phantom line has a rich history of establishing the company as a major player in the space and, in effect, making aerial photography and videography a big business and a regular part of many filmmaking and video crews' workflows.
The DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 was a quadcopter drone with a powerful (at the time) 1-inch CMOS sensor, capable of shooting 4K/60fps video and 20MP photos, and it helped establish aerial cinematography as an art form unto itself.
Officially listed on DJI’s “Notice of Suspension of Service and Support for Old Product Series” page, the Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 officially had its service suspended on October 31st, 2026. Production had already been suspended in August 2022, so it’s fair to say it had a good life and kept going for a while longer.
Other Drone Options
Credit: DJI
Sadly, if you are a DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 owner or user looking for new options, many of the latest DJI drones aren't available in the US due to the ongoing drone ban and never-ending legal battle-slash-trade wars.
If you’re looking for other drone options in the US, some new brands are on the scene, but the market isn’t nearly as robust as it used to be. So you may also want to look to second-hand markets or other ways to get DJI drones when abroad or through other means.
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