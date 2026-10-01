You can go back to any Marx Brothers movie and have a great time, and watch it with people of all ages, who can find something to laugh at in every scene.

It's cliché, but my favorite is Groucho. It's kind of amazing how funny and how punchy the rapid-fire sharpness of Groucho Marx still is after all these years.

His performances are manic, exciting, and you just take them in as performance art as he spins words around cast members, including compliments and insults, if you can keep up.

Groucho's technique of both setting them up and knocking them down has left us with some amazing, famous lines, but today I want to talk about one of my favorites from Duck Soup. It's a compliment and an insult that comes so fast, you might miss it.

Let's dive in.

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The Scene in Question

In Duck Soup, Groucho plays Rufus T. Firefly, the newly appointed dictator of the bankrupt mythical country of Freedonia.

Yes, this movie and its depiction of a pompous ass of a leader holds up today; why do you ask?

In the movie, the nation's financial backer is the wealthy widow Mrs. Gloria Teasdale, played brilliantly by Margaret Dumont.

Dumont served as the quintessential straight woman to Groucho across several Marx Brothers films. She was so good at just being a character who was unshaken by the banter and could ignore the absurd lines. It really makes us laugh harder at every scene she's in.

Groich lobs an insult; she takes it, ignores it, and pushes through the scene.

In this particular sequence, Firefly attempts a moment of grand romance, leaning in with all the dramatic flair of a traditional leading man. He sets up a classic Hollywood romantic declaration, only to pivot to a more Grouch-level joke:

"I could dance with you till the cows come home. On second thought, I'd rather dance with the cows. and take you home"

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What The Quote Means

The Marx Brothers were pre-code and constantly trying to get away with things. This is a fun sexual double entendre about trying to take a lady home to sleep with her.

At the time, these barbs were so salacious.

And if you want an academic reading, this is like textbook comic rhythm and subversion of expectation.

You see Groucho subvert what we're thinking by playing the lady a compliment, but then take those words and reverse them with a dramatic pause.

As he delivers the other line, you can sort of feel the wail inside you bubble up as you realize what he's said.

This is classic highbrow/lowbrow juxtaposition. You have him being highbrow and paying the proper respects, but then the lowbrow joke of a sexual encounter.

Groucho sells it with his effortless charm, and in pure Marx fashion, the scene continues at breakneck pace, so you may not catch all the other jokes while laughing.

Other Duck Soup Quotes

Duck Soup is packed wall-to-wall with some of the funniest zingers. I wanted to put a few here in case you missed them.

On Absurd Reasoning: "He may look like an idiot and talk like an idiot, but don't let that fool you. He really is an idiot."

On the Absurdity of War: Minister: "Sir, the Minister of Finance refuses to sign the check without a full explanation."

Firefly: "He refuses, does he? Well, tell him to go jump in the lake! ... In fact, I'll go jump in the lake myself. That'll show him!"

On Courtship and Money: Mrs. Teasdale: "The eyes of the world are upon you."

Firefly: "Well, let 'em look. They'll see a man who's not afraid to look back. Marry me, and I'll never look at another horse."

On Incompetent Governance: "I've got a good mind to join a club and beat you over the head with it."

Summing It All Up

Groucho Marx’s "cows come home" line is a beat I like to show younger people who are not sure they'd find a movie from the 30s funny. These Marx Brothers films are good entry points for the next generation to indulge in history and to suck them into classic Hollywood.

And even if they hate it, you get to laugh the whole time no matter what.