Everyone loves a good nifty fifty lens. It’s a staple for photographers and videographers alike to keep in their bags and use as a top prime lens option for shots that need that extra personal, cinematic look.

However, while there are plenty of great 50mm lenses, old and new, to choose from these days, few offer multiple styles and looks. And that’s what makes this new 50mm from Brightin Star unique, as it offers three switchable rendering styles and rear bokeh inserts.

Let’s check it out.

The Brightin Star MF 50mm f/2 Tri-Sight Lens Credit: Brightin Star If you want to stand out in your 50mm photography or videography shots, this might be a great option to explore. The Brightin Star MF 50mm f/2 Tri-Sight Lens aims to give shooters extra creative control over the look and feel of their images by adding these options for different rendering styles and rear bokeh inserts. The lens can provide this as it has a switching mechanism on its barrel that allows for easy changing between Smooth (soft-focus), Prime (standard), and Foams (bubble bokeh). The Smooth rendering style creates a soft-focus effect; Prime is a more neutral, traditional mode; and Foams unlocks a unique bubbly bokeh effect. The lens also features four creative rear bokeh inserts that further alter rendering in the style of a butterfly, star, rounded triangle, or four-leaf clover.

Price and Availability Credit: Brightin Star On top of these unique shooting options and inserts, the lens is also just a solid 50mm with a fast f/2 aperture and a manual focus design that can allow shooting with subjects as close as 27.6” away. If you’re interested in checking out this unique nifty-fifty and exploring what it could offer for your shoots, here are the full specs and purchase options. Full-Frame | f/2 to f/22

Fast Normal-Length Prime Lens

Manual Focus Design

Three Optical Rendering Styles

Creative Rear Bokeh Inserts

Stepless Aperture

Minimum Focus Distance: 27.6"

37.5mm Filter Thread