While the new iPhone Duo might have been the big headline from Apple’s latest iPhone announcement ceremonies, interest in the iPhone 18 Pro, and specifically in its new variable aperture, appears to be piqued among those who actually use iPhones for photography and videography.

And as we’ve seen Apple update its own camera apps and editing programs to support this new iPhone model, so too are the other apps and options. The latest example comes from Mavis, which has launched Mavis Camera 8.2, the latest release of its pro camera app for iPhone and iPad.

Let’s look at what Mavis Camera 8.2 is set to add, including support for the iPhone 18 Pro and other intriguing updates.

Mavis Camera 8.2 Announced Credit: Mavis So, the crux of this new Mavis Camera update appears to be getting the camera app ready to support the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro MAX, and to include control of the new variable aperture. However, there’s more: the update will also introduce ProRes RAW recording, professional HDMI output, and a new API for integrating Mavis Camera into custom workflows. This is also good timing for the company, as the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will let the Mavis Camera app give users direct access to the variable aperture through its Camera Control Wheel or onscreen thumbrails. What’s fun about this option is that it will allow the aperture to be adjusted while recording and works as part of both manual and automatic exposure, which should ideally give filmmakers and production teams another practical way to manage exposure and depth of field directly within the Mavis interface.