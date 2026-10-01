The Mavic Camera App Gets Update for iPhone 18 Pro and Variable Aperture Support
The world continues to prepare for the new iPhone 18 Pro and its variable aperture as Mavic Camera gets a new update to get ready.
While the new iPhone Duo might have been the big headline from Apple’s latest iPhone announcement ceremonies, interest in the iPhone 18 Pro, and specifically in its new variable aperture, appears to be piqued among those who actually use iPhones for photography and videography.
And as we’ve seen Apple update its own camera apps and editing programs to support this new iPhone model, so too are the other apps and options. The latest example comes from Mavis, which has launched Mavis Camera 8.2, the latest release of its pro camera app for iPhone and iPad.
Let’s look at what Mavis Camera 8.2 is set to add, including support for the iPhone 18 Pro and other intriguing updates.
Mavis Camera 8.2 Announced
Credit: Mavis
So, the crux of this new Mavis Camera update appears to be getting the camera app ready to support the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro MAX, and to include control of the new variable aperture.
However, there’s more: the update will also introduce ProRes RAW recording, professional HDMI output, and a new API for integrating Mavis Camera into custom workflows.
This is also good timing for the company, as the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will let the Mavis Camera app give users direct access to the variable aperture through its Camera Control Wheel or onscreen thumbrails.
What’s fun about this option is that it will allow the aperture to be adjusted while recording and works as part of both manual and automatic exposure, which should ideally give filmmakers and production teams another practical way to manage exposure and depth of field directly within the Mavis interface.
Price and Availability
Credit: Mavis
We should also note that this new Mavis Camera 8.2 update, which includes ProRes RAW recording, will support all iPhone models, meaning users can capture ProRes RAW in 4K or Open Gate to an external SSD.
The company also notes that variable aperture control, ProRes RAW recording, and professional HDMI output will be included free of charge. However, the API access will be available as a USD $19.99 one-time in-app purchase (and is also included in the new Mavis Camera annual subscription).
The Mavis Camera app itself is free to download and available on the Apple App Store.
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