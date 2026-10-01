The Panasonic LUMIX S9 is Getting a Power-Up With 4K60p in MP4 Lite and Expanded Button Functions
Panasonic has announced a new firmware update (version 2.1) for the LUMIX S9,, set to add more versatile recording options and new assignable Fn button functions.
A solid mirrorless camera option for hybrid shooters since it was first announced, the Panasonic LUMIX S9 perhaps never meant to be a major challenger for high-end video work. But in large part due to its tiny size, it’s found a niche for travel creators and those who just like small and lightweight rigs.
It’s proven quite popular, but it could still get better. And that’s what Panasonic is set to offer, as it’s announced that a new firmware update (version 2.1) is on the way for the LUMIX S9, which is set to add new recording options for MP4 (Lite) as well as a ton of expanded assignable functions for its Lens Fn Button settings.
Here’s what you need to know.
Panasonic LUMIX S9 Firmware Update
As mentioned above, this new firmware update, version 2.1, is set to give the LUMIX S9 a nice power-up. It’s not a full redesign or anything, but it adds two helpful new features that should appeal to shooters of all types.
The first big news is that the LUMIX S9 will add 4K 60p/50p and FHD 120p/100p/60p/50p recording options for MP4 (Lite). The other news is that the camera will get new assignable functions for Lens FN Button settings.
Here’s the full breakdown of everything new coming to the LUMIX S9 with firmware version 2.1:
- Addition of 4K 60p/50p and FHD 120p/100p/60p/50p recording options for MP4 (Lite).
- Expanded assignable functions for Lens Fn Button settings, including:
- ○ Aspect Ratio
- ○ E-Stabilization (Video)
- ○ Boost I.S. (Video)
- ○ Image Area of Video
- ○ Focus Ring Control
- ○ Focus Limiter
- ○ Hybrid Zoom
- ○ Crop Zoom (Including related zoom operation functions)
- ○ Focus Peaking
- ○ Video Record
More Firmware Updates on the Way
Along with the announcement of firmware version 2.1 for the LUMIX S9, Panasonic also announced that firmware updates are on the way for other LUMIX cameras, including the LUMIX S1RII, S1II, and S1IIE. Here’s the full breakdown of what’s to come for those cameras:
- Improved shutter release responsiveness and burst shooting performance when using an external flash
- Improved operational stability
Plus some updates set to come for LUMIX Lab Version 3.1.1
- Support for newly added MP4 (Lite) recording formats on the LUMIX S9
- New LUT category filtering functionality
- Introduction of downloadable LUT Packs, which group curated LUTs by creative theme
- Enhanced user interface and overall usability improvements
And for LUMIX Flow Version 1.7.0:
- Expands compatibility to the LUMIX S9
- Usability improvements to support more efficient content production workflows
You can find more info and keep tabs on when these firmware updates will be announced and available for your cameras on the company’s website here.
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