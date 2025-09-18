While Adobe might be stealing the big AI headlines today with the announcement of a new generative AI video model coming to Firefly , in the world of non-negative AI tools, the AI assistant video editor Eddie AI has announced some new tools as well to help redefine your video editing workflows.

Best known as an “AI assistant editor”, Eddie AI has added several new tools and features to its offering over the past few years, with many of those updates set to be improved with the new release today. Here’s what to know about this latest update.

Eddie AI’s Major Improvements “Editors don’t just need speed—they need intelligence baked into their workflows. With this update, Eddie doesn’t just process footage. It understands positioning, handles long-form storytelling, and captures nuance from B-roll. It’s like adding another creative collaborator to the edit suite.” — Shamir Allibhai, co-founder of Eddie AI. So, basically, it appears that Eddie AI is receiving improvements in three main areas, broken down below. Agentic Story Development – Editors can now provide Eddie with a URL as background material in Rough Cut mode. Eddie will automatically pull key client messages and positioning from the source, weaving them into the story framework so that rough cuts start aligned with brand strategy and narrative intent. Extended Rough Cuts – Eddie now supports edits up to 40 minutes in duration, transforming workflows for longform storytelling, such as for YouTube, documentaries, webinars, and extended corporate content. Smarter B-Roll Logging – B-roll analysis now incorporates speech recognition, ensuring that any spoken dialogue in background footage is logged and searchable, alongside visual action. This allows editors to uncover key contextual moments that might otherwise be overlooked. Eddie AI shares that these three key enhancements are all designed simply to help streamline storytelling and accelerate post-production with the technology.