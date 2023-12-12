Who doesn't love a good excuse to make their footage more cinematic? You know, at least an excuse that doesn’t require anything more than downloading a picture profile to add to your camera. Because it’s that easy, right?

All jokes aside, while there are an endless amount of ways to make your films and video projects more cinematic that have nothing to do with your camera settings, it is nice to experiment with different looks and profiles — especially when they’re free.

So in that vein, let’s take a look at these new FilmConvert Nitrate and CineMatch camera profiles which are designed for your favorite Sony a6400, a6600 and ZV-E1 cameras and check out how to download and use them today.

FilmConvert Nitrate and CineMatch For those who might not be too familiar with FilmConvert, we’ve covered the company in the past as they’ve made quite a name for themselves as one of the better camera profiles and effects companies on the market. One of their most notable recent releases has to be their new “halation” feature, which you can read about here. They are also probably best known for creating camera picture profiles for the various smartphones on the market, most notable for the new iPhone 15 Pro with its Apple LOG, which is ushering in a new wave of iPhone filmmakers and videographers. Still, it’s cool to see them releasing picture profiles for other non-smartphone cameras, especially for some of Sony’s most recent (and most popular) cameras to date.

Camera Profiles Packs for Sony Cameras Looking specifically at the three cameras for which FilmConvert has chosen to create these profile packs, the Sony a6400 and the a6600 are solid choices simply due to their popularity with prosumers and hobbyist videographers. Both released back in 2019, these cameras have proven to be solid photo and video cameras that can be reliable for all types of simple content creation. The Sony ZV-E1, on the other hand, is a bit more powerful and is probably Sony’s best — if not the industry’s best — vlogging camera currently on the market. So, again, it's probably a solid pick to develop some helpful camera profiles for in our estimation. FilmConvert has released these three new Nitrate and CineMatch camera profiles for these three cameras, which are all color grading plugin compatible and available to use with any of your favorite NLE platforms, including Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Final Cut Pro, or DaVinci Resolve.