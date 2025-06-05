It's been a couple of weeks since I saw Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning, and all I can think about is that airplane stunt.

Now, Paramount has released a behind-the-scenes video of Tom Cruise doing the takes in between the shots. In it, you can really appreciate the actor putting his life on the line for the sake of the movie.

Let's dive in.

The Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning Airplane Stunt

This video offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the rehearsal of a movie stunt. The stunt features a daring mid-air transfer of a person from a red biplane to another.

But to get on the plane and get the shots, Cruise also has to descend from a helicopter onto the moving plane.

Throughout the video, viewers can watch multiple practice takes as Cruise tries and fails to get on the plane. You sort of get a new appreciation for the life-risking maneuvers he was willing to pull in order to get the shots.

You also get the meticulous collaboration between Cruise and the film crew to ensure both safety and precision in the execution of the stunt. You can see how they work and plan together in order to get Cruise to not only be "safe" but also for the movements of the camera and the angles they need.

Any time you think Cruise is safe, you get a wide shot and are reminded his high up in the air while all this is taking place. The challenging nature and inherent risks of the stunt are underscored by these various landscape shots.

The video culminates with Tom Cruise finally successfully completing the transfer, followed by a celebratory moment with the crew.

For me, this is what making movies is all about. You need a team to band together with a singular goal, and everyone on that team needs to do their job so that you can get all the shots necessary.

I think that's what sets Cruise apart: he's so focused on everyone working, and working together, that he will do anything to make things like this happen.