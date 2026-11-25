Have you ever dreamed of making a doc that changes the world? Well, once you wake up, you might see all the bills surrounding it and sigh away.

One UK company thinks that's stupid; we need way more people lifting their voices, so they have a huge jackpot and free entry for people making doc shorts that they think address animals and food in interesting ways.

DocsOut, in partnership with the Leeds-based production studio Sticks & Glass, has launched The Graduate Fellowship, a six-month program designed to help emerging filmmakers transition into impact documentary filmmaking.

It's free to enter, and it can help you get your idea out of your head and onto the big screen.

Let's dive in.

Credit: Docs Out

What the Fellowship Includes

Selected fellows get the financial and editorial backing needed to actually get a short film across the finish line. Each of the 10 chosen filmmakers receives:

Production Funding: A £3,000 seed grant to make your 8–15 minute short, plus additional travel stipends.

A £3,000 seed grant to make your 8–15 minute short, plus additional travel stipends. In-Person Workshops: Four in-person development days hosted at the Sticks & Glass studio in Leeds, led by working film industry professionals.

Four in-person development days hosted at the Sticks & Glass studio in Leeds, led by working film industry professionals. Dedicated Mentorship: Four remote mentor check-ins throughout production, alongside ongoing creative and editorial guidance from concept development through post-production.

Four remote mentor check-ins throughout production, alongside ongoing creative and editorial guidance from concept development through post-production. A Shot at the Grand Prize: At the end of the six-month program, one standout filmmaker will be awarded £20,000 toward their next project, plus £10,000 worth of in-kind post-production support (including a professional color grade and sound mix).

What They Are Looking For

DocsOut is prioritizing bold pitches that lead with human (or animal) drama. Don't give them a boring lecture; tell them a story that can move people.

They want memorable characters, strong relationships, and unconventional angles that lean toward solutions to complex problems.

To apply, you will need to submit two short film ideas centered on one of the following themes:

Emerging Threats: Documentaries exploring the emerging threats, technological breakthroughs, and pivotal decisions that could fundamentally reshape humanity’s future. Animals & Food Systems: Documentaries exploring the lives of animals, our relationships with them, and the complex food systems that shape our world.

Eligibility and How to Apply

To be eligible for the cohort, applicants must:

Be based in the UK.

Have graduated from a university film course or film school within the last three years.

Have completed at least one film or substantial original moving-image project.

If you have a documentary idea in your notebook that fits the bill, read the full eligibility requirements on the DocsOut FAQ page before putting your pitch together.

Ready to submit your two concepts?

You can apply directly through the DocsOut Graduate Fellowship portal.