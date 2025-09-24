Following up on a fun event that was hosted in Austin, Texas, last year, Fujifilm is hosting what will be its third annual ‘Create With Us’ event this weekend in Minneapolis. As an attendee of last year’s event, I can say it’s a good time and certainly worth checking out if you’re a Fujifilm shooter, or a photographer or videographer interested in what Fujifilm has to offer.

Here’s what you need to know about this event that is being held at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis on September 27 and 28, 2025.