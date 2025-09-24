Midwest Fujifilm Shooters Can Check Out This Fun ‘Create With Us’ Event This Weekend
Fujifilm is presenting its third annual ‘Create With Us’ event this weekend (September 27-28) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in checking it out.
Following up on a fun event that was hosted in Austin, Texas, last year, Fujifilm is hosting what will be its third annual ‘Create With Us’ event this weekend in Minneapolis. As an attendee of last year’s event, I can say it’s a good time and certainly worth checking out if you’re a Fujifilm shooter, or a photographer or videographer interested in what Fujifilm has to offer.
Here’s what you need to know about this event that is being held at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis on September 27 and 28, 2025.
Set to be a fun, not too rigid, weekend of activities, the Fujifilm ‘Create With Us’ event will offer opportunities for hands-on interaction with the latest Fujifilm cameras and lenses, as well as several workshops, photowalks, networking opportunities, and more.
“What started as a small, interactive experiment in 2022 has grown into an annual event that brings together a large community of storytellers and creatives from around the country that love making images. That common thread among every attendee brings a wonderful sense of authenticity to this event.” — Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation.
Pre-event workshops are set to begin on September 27 with Magnum Photographers Zied Ben Romdhane and Yael Martinez, along with FUJIFILM Creatives Jasmine Quinoñes and Bethany Mollenkof. Events will follow on September 28 as well, with both days offering full schedules from 11 AM to 7:30 PM CT.
Over the course of the day, there will be presentations by image makers, including Reuben Wu, Jasmine Quinoñes, and the World Press Photo Long Term Project 2024 Winner, Alejandro Cegarra.
If you’re interested in attending or finding out more, you can register on Fujifilm’s website here.
