With an official title that’s quite a mouthful, the FUJINON LA30x7.8 is a new broadcast zoom lens with fast electronic flange back adjustment, a simple macro function, and compatibility with the MS-X1 Semi-Servo Kit and Blackmagic controls.

Compared to the previous LA16x8 model, it should be quite an improvement with a longer zoom range, faster zoom speed, and better results for your virtual and remote productions. Let’s take a look at this powerful new broadcast option.