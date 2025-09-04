With an official title that’s quite a mouthful, the FUJINON LA30x7.8 is a new broadcast zoom lens with fast electronic flange back adjustment, a simple macro function, and compatibility with the MS-X1 Semi-Servo Kit and Blackmagic controls.

Compared to the previous LA16x8 model, it should be quite an improvement with a longer zoom range, faster zoom speed, and better results for your virtual and remote productions. Let’s take a look at this powerful new broadcast option.

The new FUJINON LA30x7.8

Designed to be a portable, lightweight broadcast zoom lens that includes flange back adjustment, macro function, and compatible accessories that all help for virtual productions and other remote shoots, the new FUJINON LA30x7.8 aims to deliver premium image quality across a versatile range of shooting scenes.

Here are some key features for this new broadcast zoom:

  • 30x zoom covering focal lengths of 7.8mm-234mm while measuring just 190mm and weighing 1.7kg
  • 16-bit encoders for extremely accurate position detection, essential for virtual and remote production
  • Maximum speed of 1.0 sec and minimum speed of 120 sec when zooming from wide to tele
  • 4K Premier optical performance across the entire zoom range
  • Electronic flange back adjustment function for faster and more efficient adjustment
  • Macro function up to 5cm by operation of the unique focus ring

The FUJINON LA30x7.8 is out and available now and is set to retail for $7,299 USD. You can find out more, including where to purchase, on Fujifilm’s website here.

