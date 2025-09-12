Buried in all of the excitement of several new cinema cameras being announced this week, we almost forgot to tell y’all about a new lens that might be a necessary addition to really make one of the headline-grabbing new cameras really pop.

Designed specifically to be a great option for large-format camera systems, like the aforementioned GFX ETERNA 55, for example, this new FUJIFILM GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR Lens is a large-format power zoom that should be able to bring a nice cine-style touch with run-and-gun features.

Let’s check it out.

The FUJIFILM GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR Lens

So, what’s most intriguing about this GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR Lens from FUJIFILM might simply be in its marketed blend of a cine-style form with several functions desirable for single-operator capture.

You know, features like optical image stabilization, autofocus, auto iris, and servo and manual zoom. The FUJIFILM GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR Lens is designed specifically for large-format sensors as well and can provide a nice 35mm equivalent of 25-71mm.

This LF power zoom will also include some other versatile features like 0.8 MOD gearing for compatibility with lens control systems with selectable run-and-gun functions like OIS (optical image stabilization), autofocus, auto iris, and servo and manual zoom control.

A Large-Format Power Zoom

As far as aspherical and ED elements go, this GF32-90mm lens is set to feature three aspherical and three ED (extra-low dispersion) elements, which should help reduce chromatic aberrations and color fringing overall, resulting in increased clarity and color accuracy.

Plus, with a T3.5 maximum aperture, the lens should be able to retain constant performance across the 32 to 90mm focal length range. It will also include your usual weather-resistant design that protects the lens against moisture, dust, and select temperatures.

Price and Availability

The FUJIFILM GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR Lens is available to preorder now, with units expected to ship here in the coming week. Here are the full specs and purchase options.

  • Covers Large Format | T3.5-32 Aperture
  • 35mm Equivalent: 25-71mm
  • Internal Focus, Iris, and Zoom Motors
  • 0.8 MOD Focus, Iris, and Zoom Gears
  • Autofocus and Auto Iris Functions
  • Optical Image Stabilization
  • Manual and Servo Control Switch
  • 13-Blade Iris, 25 Elements in 19 Groups
  • 114mm Front Outside Diameter
  • Focus Marks in Feet and Meters

