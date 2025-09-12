Buried in all of the excitement of several new cinema cameras being announced this week, we almost forgot to tell y’all about a new lens that might be a necessary addition to really make one of the headline-grabbing new cameras really pop.

Designed specifically to be a great option for large-format camera systems, like the aforementioned GFX ETERNA 55, for example, this new FUJIFILM GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR Lens is a large-format power zoom that should be able to bring a nice cine-style touch with run-and-gun features.

Let’s check it out.

The FUJIFILM GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR Lens So, what’s most intriguing about this GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR Lens from FUJIFILM might simply be in its marketed blend of a cine-style form with several functions desirable for single-operator capture. You know, features like optical image stabilization, autofocus, auto iris, and servo and manual zoom. The FUJIFILM GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR Lens is designed specifically for large-format sensors as well and can provide a nice 35mm equivalent of 25-71mm. This LF power zoom will also include some other versatile features like 0.8 MOD gearing for compatibility with lens control systems with selectable run-and-gun functions like OIS (optical image stabilization), autofocus, auto iris, and servo and manual zoom control. Credit: Fujifilm

A Large-Format Power Zoom As far as aspherical and ED elements go, this GF32-90mm lens is set to feature three aspherical and three ED (extra-low dispersion) elements, which should help reduce chromatic aberrations and color fringing overall, resulting in increased clarity and color accuracy. Plus, with a T3.5 maximum aperture, the lens should be able to retain constant performance across the 32 to 90mm focal length range. It will also include your usual weather-resistant design that protects the lens against moisture, dust, and select temperatures. Credit: Fujifilm

Price and Availability The FUJIFILM GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR Lens is available to preorder now, with units expected to ship here in the coming week. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Covers Large Format | T3.5-32 Aperture

35mm Equivalent: 25-71mm

Internal Focus, Iris, and Zoom Motors

0.8 MOD Focus, Iris, and Zoom Gears

Autofocus and Auto Iris Functions

Optical Image Stabilization

Manual and Servo Control Switch

13-Blade Iris, 25 Elements in 19 Groups

114mm Front Outside Diameter

Focus Marks in Feet and Meters