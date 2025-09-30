For seasoned cinematographers and those looking to simply get the most bang for their buck with their lighting setups, the new Godox MG4K is here to outperform your traditional 4K HMI lights with high efficiency and a wide CCT range from 2,800 to 10,000K.

Featuring a light head weighing 10kg, the new Godox MG4K is set to deliver 25,600 lux at 5600K @5m using a 30°reflector. It will also feature precise ±100% Green/Magenta adjustment with its wide CCT range, which should help enable accurate color reproduction.

The MG4K will be a great option for a wide range of lighting needs, thanks to its advanced cooling system for stable performance and its IP65 rating. It will also be fully compatible with the G-Mount accessory ecosystem, which should further enable flexible configurations for your various lighting setups.

Half the Weight of 4K HMI One of the biggest calling cards for the new Godox MG4K is going to be its lightweight, as the unit will weigh in at only 10kg without the yoke and 12.5kg with the yoke, making it easier to rig, move, and position on set. Its compact size will further allow operation by a single person while providing high-intensity output suitable for large-scale productions.

Superior Optical Efficiency and Light Quality The other main selling point for the MG4K is going to be its ability to deliver the highest efficiency (110lm/W) and brightness in its power class. The MG4K will also feature the smallest 63mm light-emitting surface, achieving a near 'point-source' to maximize brightness and optical efficiency. Plus, with the Advanced Blending Architecture, the MG4K will provide minimal energy loss and eliminate heat buildup, ensuring consistent, reliable use for your different lighting projects, while its 110° beam will illuminate evenly, making it easy to use for large-scale lighting. Additionally, with the 15° reflector, the MG4K can achieve even higher efficient light concentration, delivering up to 36.7 times brightness enhancement.

Efficient Power and Precision Lighting and Color Control The MG4K will also stand out for its ability to operate at 2,000W, which will help it deliver light output comparable to a traditional 4K HMI, which normally requires 4,000W. Plus, by reducing power consumption by half, the MG4K will improve your energy efficiency and lower your overall environmental impact, while still maintaining high output levels. The built-in power limit function can further enable safe operation on standard outlets or generators, ensuring stable performance across different shooting environments. The unit will also support 0.1% dimming, precise brightness adjustment, and accurate color reproduction. With -100% to 100% GM shift and adjustable CCT from 2,800K to 10,000K, the MG4K allows precise color tuning to meet the requirements of film and television production.