Outperform Your Traditional 4K HMI Lights With the Powerful, New Godox MG4K
A look at the new Godox MG4K, a high-efficiency, compact light that outperforms traditional 4K HMI lights.
For seasoned cinematographers and those looking to simply get the most bang for their buck with their lighting setups, the new Godox MG4K is here to outperform your traditional 4K HMI lights with high efficiency and a wide CCT range from 2,800 to 10,000K.
Featuring a light head weighing 10kg, the new Godox MG4K is set to deliver 25,600 lux at 5600K @5m using a 30°reflector. It will also feature precise ±100% Green/Magenta adjustment with its wide CCT range, which should help enable accurate color reproduction.
The MG4K will be a great option for a wide range of lighting needs, thanks to its advanced cooling system for stable performance and its IP65 rating. It will also be fully compatible with the G-Mount accessory ecosystem, which should further enable flexible configurations for your various lighting setups.
Half the Weight of 4K HMI
One of the biggest calling cards for the new Godox MG4K is going to be its lightweight, as the unit will weigh in at only 10kg without the yoke and 12.5kg with the yoke, making it easier to rig, move, and position on set. Its compact size will further allow operation by a single person while providing high-intensity output suitable for large-scale productions.
Superior Optical Efficiency and Light Quality
The other main selling point for the MG4K is going to be its ability to deliver the highest efficiency (110lm/W) and brightness in its power class. The MG4K will also feature the smallest 63mm light-emitting surface, achieving a near 'point-source' to maximize brightness and optical efficiency.
Plus, with the Advanced Blending Architecture, the MG4K will provide minimal energy loss and eliminate heat buildup, ensuring consistent, reliable use for your different lighting projects, while its 110° beam will illuminate evenly, making it easy to use for large-scale lighting.
Additionally, with the 15° reflector, the MG4K can achieve even higher efficient light concentration, delivering up to 36.7 times brightness enhancement.
Efficient Power and Precision Lighting and Color Control
The MG4K will also stand out for its ability to operate at 2,000W, which will help it deliver light output comparable to a traditional 4K HMI, which normally requires 4,000W. Plus, by reducing power consumption by half, the MG4K will improve your energy efficiency and lower your overall environmental impact, while still maintaining high output levels.
The built-in power limit function can further enable safe operation on standard outlets or generators, ensuring stable performance across different shooting environments. The unit will also support 0.1% dimming, precise brightness adjustment, and accurate color reproduction. With -100% to 100% GM shift and adjustable CCT from 2,800K to 10,000K, the MG4K allows precise color tuning to meet the requirements of film and television production.
Advanced Cooling System and Accessories
Finally, the MG4K is also set to feature an advanced cooling system that can improve heat dissipation by 67%, while still maintaining stable performance during extended shoots. This should help further ensure consistent light output and extend the operational lifespan of the unit.
The MG4K is suitable for a wide range of professional lighting applications, offering a combination of compact size, high optical efficiency, precise color control, and flexible accessory compatibility thanks to its versatile G-Mount ecosystem.
The MG4K will be compatible with 16 professional modifiers, including reflectors, projection attachments, softboxes, Liteflow, and adjustable diffusion filters. Ultimately, the system ensures full accessory compatibility, giving filmmakers and lighting professionals the flexibility to configure the light for any creative scenario.
To find out more about the Godox MG4K, you can check it out on Godox’s website here.
- Bring Powerful Light to Your Sets With the Latest Godox KNOWLED LED Light ›
- Is the Godox KNOWLED M300R LED the Best RGBWW LED Light Ever for Video Pros? ›
- Take Full Control of Diffusion with Godox’s New Adjustable Panels ›
- Godox Takes on the DJI Mic Mini With New Cube-C Wireless Microphone System ›
- Could Godox’s New All-in-One Outdoor Flash Be An Ideal Alternate Video Light? ›
- Why Content Creators Should Be Excited About Godox’s New LEDs ›