My childhood was shaped by the Harry Potter books and movies; they carried me through primary school and into my last semester of grad school. It feels like almost every other year of my life has brought a new Potter property, which is staggering.

Now, with adaptations coming to HBO, it feels like my adult life is going to be steeped in the wizarding world as well.

But that's okay with me, because I believe these captivating fantasy books hold important life lessons kids need to learn, and adults need to be reminded of daily.

And maybe most of it is wrapped up in one quiet speech from Albus Dumbledore that encapsulates the core philosophical thesis of the entire world J.K. Rowling and a team of visionary directors built, and continue to build, on these books.

Let's dive in.

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The Scene in QuestionMike Newell directed

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), and it basically becomes a sports movie as Potter tries to survive the Triwizard Tournament, which turns out to be an elaborate trap to bring him face to face with Lord Voldemort.

After he's transported to a graveyard where Cedric Diggory is murdered and Voldemort comes back to life, the story is no longer a kids' tale; it shifts to how we deal with and relate to the real world.

After escaping this mess, Potter returns to Hogwarts, where the whole world must process Voldemort's return.

In the Great Hall, surrounded by black drapes instead of the usual house banners, Dumbledore delivers a eulogy for Cedric.

Now, Dumbledore won't bow to the Ministry of Magic, which wants to cover up the dark wizard's return; instead, he speaks to the children and lets them all transition to adulthood before his eyes.

Dumbledore speaks directly to the young witches and wizards before him, acknowledging that their school-year innocence has ended.

It marks a transition for both the books and the movie, and a call to action for readers as well. He says...

"Dark and difficult times lie ahead. Soon we must all face the choice between what is right and what is easy."



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What The Quote Means

As I said earlier, this line takes elements from kids' books and movies and moves them into the darker realm we came to understand over time.

That makes it the franchise's thematic turning point. Up until Goblet of Fire, the series leaned on classic adventure tropes, but now it was becoming a dystopian look at democracy crumbling, akin to World War II.

You have a choice between the easy way, putting your head in the sand like the Ministry of Magic wants, and the hard way: acknowledging Voldemort is back and arming yourself with the willpower to defeat him.

For Harry, it's accepting the call to be the chosen one, a journey that will last over the next few books and ultimately lead to his sacrifice.

But Voldemort is not just a physical threat. He's also ideological; we have to understand he's not just a bad guy, but a bad way of thinking.

The hard way is wiping that thinking out.

Summing It All Up

These movies and books have stood the test of time because it feels like every day we face tough choices in life and careers that require us to do not only what's right, but what takes extra effort.

Dumbledore’s speech at the end of Goblet of Fire bridges the gap between the story’s light beginnings and its dark resolution.

It shows us that we make the magic that can bring the world back to light. But that we have to put in the work to get it.