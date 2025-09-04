The world of smartphone video recording is about to get a major boost as Hohem has unveiled its new iSteady V3 Ultra. Featuring breakthrough AI tracking technology with touchscreen target selection, a detachable touchscreen remote, real-time live feed monitoring, and other native tracking features, this new AI-powered smartphone gimbal is about to kick things up a notch.

Let’s explore all of the top features for this new Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra and see what it could offer for your content creation workflows as a way to better streamline your projects and capture with greater ease and greater results.

The New Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra Set to feature advanced multimodal AI tracking technology, as well as a helpful touchscreen remote to control, the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra will be capable of 360-degree pan tracking and will be able to track any object (whether that’s people, pets, vehicles, etc.) with or without an app. The Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra will also feature helpful live feed monitoring, built-in extension rod and tripod support, and 3-axis stabilization, as well as reliable Smart Motion technology from its app. Let’s take a closer look at some of these details and see how they really make this AI-powered smartphone gimbal stand out.

Breakthrough AI Tracking The biggest calling card, perhaps, of the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra is going to be its breakthrough AI tracking with touchscreen target selection. When combined with a detachable touchscreen remote, the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra will be capable of real-time live feed monitoring and native tracking for universal objects like people, pets, vehicles, and tons of other options. The Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra will also be able to utilize an advanced multimodal AI tracker that has been trained on millions of scenes with a CNN-based deep learning algorithm and fast motor response to better recognize objects and improve performance and tracking overall. store.hohem.com

Touchscreen Remote Control The touchscreen remote control for the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra is also quite sophisticated as well as it is a 1.22-inch full-color touchscreen remote that allows live feed monitoring, intuitive control of the gimbal and phone camera, and access to tutorials. It also offers versatile control from up to 10m/33ft away. store.hohem.com

Gesture Control Support Along with the breakthrough AI tracking and touchscreen remote, Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra users will be able to try out a new array of rich gesture commands that can allow creators to start or stop AI tracking, take photos or videos, or even switch to portrait mode or other customized compositions with simple gesture commands. store.hohem.com

Other Features On top of the main features above, the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra also offers industry-exclusive remote light control with high-brightness cool, warm, and neutral tones, and seamless dimming. Users can also ensure their movements are always in frame, suitable for sweeping landscapes or automatic recording. There’s also the aforementioned built-in extension pole, which provides 205mm of extra support for easier group shots and dynamic high/low angle clips, as well as a powerful iSteady 9.0" Anti-Shake Stabilization System for smoother shots. store.hohem.com