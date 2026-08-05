While not often the piece of gear that gets the most fanfare, a quality monitor stand can actually, perhaps secretly, be the best way to instantly improve your happiness and efficiency on set. This is because a reliable, easy-to-move, low-impact rolling monitor stand can make your shooting life better.

Matthews is following up on the success of its popular Monitor Stand II model with a new version that doesn’t reinvent the wheel but adds some extra support and features worth checking out. Let’s look at the new Matthews Monitor Stand III and explore what it could have to offer for your on-set lives.

The New Matthews Monitor Stand III Credit: Matthews Set to continue, as the company puts it, the “evolution of the industry-standard rolling monitor stand,” this new Monitor Stand III model is likely to be an instant top option for those who know the value of such an on-set gear investment. The Monitor Stand III promises to be versatile, too, as it can be used as a simple riser or as a fully-rigged rolling station. This model, similar to those before it, is built for the studio floor and should be ready for even the most challenging locations, helping provide stability and streamline your production workflows. The Monitor Stand III is set to feature all-nuts-and-bolts construction, a black forge-texture finish, and Matthews factory parts throughout, promising to make it a buy-it-for-life investment, too.