Matthews Continues Evolution of Its Rolling Monitor Stand With New Monitor Stand III Model
A look at the new Monitor Stand III from Matthews, a rolling monitor stand that could serve either as a simple riser or a fully-rigged rolling station.
While not often the piece of gear that gets the most fanfare, a quality monitor stand can actually, perhaps secretly, be the best way to instantly improve your happiness and efficiency on set. This is because a reliable, easy-to-move, low-impact rolling monitor stand can make your shooting life better.
Matthews is following up on the success of its popular Monitor Stand II model with a new version that doesn’t reinvent the wheel but adds some extra support and features worth checking out. Let’s look at the new Matthews Monitor Stand III and explore what it could have to offer for your on-set lives.
The New Matthews Monitor Stand III
Credit: Matthews
Set to continue, as the company puts it, the “evolution of the industry-standard rolling monitor stand,” this new Monitor Stand III model is likely to be an instant top option for those who know the value of such an on-set gear investment.
The Monitor Stand III promises to be versatile, too, as it can be used as a simple riser or as a fully-rigged rolling station. This model, similar to those before it, is built for the studio floor and should be ready for even the most challenging locations, helping provide stability and streamline your production workflows.
The Monitor Stand III is set to feature all-nuts-and-bolts construction, a black forge-texture finish, and Matthews factory parts throughout, promising to make it a buy-it-for-life investment, too.
Price and Availability
Credit: Matthews
Along with the monitor stand itself, Matthews has also introduced add-on elements such as a bolt-on aluminum battery tray that attaches directly to the leg, or a CNC-machined monitor mount that supports up to 65 lb of display on the stand with full pan and tilt functionality.
Overall, the Matthews Monitor Stand III looks to be a nice follow-up and a worthy investment for anyone looking for this specific type of support on set. Here are the full technical specs and purchase price.
- Stamped ‘M’ braces with integrated carry handle for one-hand moves between setups.
- Straight-tracking casters with V-shaped, three-point-contact brakes that lock the stand exactly where you put it.
- Ultra-low 5.5″ base rolls under set furniture, dollies and video carts.
- Rocky Mountain leveling leg included for uneven ground and location work.
- 1/4″-20 tapped baby pin up top for monitors, mounts and accessories.
Price $649
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