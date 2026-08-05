While we don’t have as major news as we did over the past few weeks when the Sony FX5 was officially revealed, if you’re invested in the world of audio recording for film and video, this might be similarly exciting.

Saramonic has introduced its new K9 XTX, a wideband, plug-on digital wireless transmitter designed as a top option for professional XLR microphones and line-level sources. Featuring adaptive 3V–48V phantom power, this new wireless transmitter can connect directly to your handheld mics or boom poles for reliable audio transmission across a wide range of shooting scenarios.

Let’s take a look at this new Saramonic K9 XTX, its 32-bit float recording and time code support capabilities, and what it could offer your projects.

The Saramonic K9 XTX Named after the 1989 buddy-cop action-comedy starring Jim Belushi and his unlikely German Shepard partner, this new digital wireless transmitter is quite intriguing. Ok, we’re kidding about the naming. Although we’re dead serious about this being an intriguing audio recording option. All joking aside, the Saramonic K9 XTX’s likely most appealing aspect is its built-in 32-bit float recording and timecode support, which should help ensure high-quality audio and an efficient production workflow across a wide variety of video workflows. The transmitter is designed to feature ultra-wide 550-960 MHz UHF coverage and a GPS-based frequency system that will allow it to automatically adapt to local RF regulations wherever you may be working for the day. It is also set to provide phantom power, selectable at 3V, 5V, 12V, 24V, and 48V, and can also be turned off for use with dynamic microphones and line-level devices right out of the box.