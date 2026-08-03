It feels like every week there's a new horror movie opening in theaters that's getting lots of traction and buzz. While they're not all like Weapons, Backrooms, and Obsession, even smaller performers like Evil Dead: Burn do well at the box office.

We're in an era where it feels like comedy, romance, mid-budget thrillers, and original sci-fi have largely migrated to streaming or need intellectual property (IP) to open big.

But horror keeps telling original stories and keeps succeeding.

In a video essay, film analyst Thomas Flight breaks down why horror has outlasted every other classic genre and what filmmakers can learn from its survival.

Let's dive in.

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The Death of the Traditional "Genre Film"

There are lots of reasons other genres aren't as popular as horror, but we should make an important distinction before we dig in.

Back in the day, moviegoers routinely bought tickets simply to see "the new western," "the new rom-com," or "the new erotic thriller."

But with so many different choices now, especially the choice to stay home, the competition for eyeballs is at an all-time high.

People are rarely buying tickets just because of the genre anymore… outside of horror.

Why Horror Lasts

Superhero stuff, if all extended universe IP, and romantic comedies really rely on IP or stars to gather tickets. Erotic Thrillers are on the outs thanks to steamy stuff online.

Horror is one of the last things people see for the communal experience.

In addition to that, it is able to be original and become IP at the same time. They are also usually cheaper to make, so you can start a franchise for less and take a lot more chances with great upside as well.

Horror also taps into the psyche of the audience in ways other genres simply cannot. It's about what scars you, both externally and internally. It can also pick apart social issues or get to the bottom of taboos we haven't seen other movies touch.

From Cold War paranoia in 1950s creature features to modern anxieties around dating, isolation, and systemic pressure in films like Get Out or Obsession, horror stays relevant because it can evolve with us.

And we're always finding new reasons to be afraid.

There's another thing these other genres don't have, which is a level of sincerity that speaks volumes about the truth that lies at the center of horror movies.

Being scared isn't ironic. Gathering in a dark room with strangers to face fear creates a communal release that streaming at home simply cannot replicate on your couch.

You're there with peers to ride the roller coaster together.

We only see that in event movies outside of horror, and we're finding fewer of those, although The Odyssey is doing a good job at that.

Summing It All Up

Horror is having an amazing year and, honestly, probably one of the best 20+ years in the 2000s. It's reliable, can create stars, and drives the box office time and time again. It'll be interesting to see how it evolves as we move on.

Let me know what you think in the comments.