Who doesn’t love a good nifty-fifty? One of the best lenses to have in your bag for all types of shots is a trusted 50mm; having one with you is never a bad idea.

If you’re in the market for a new one, this 50mm from Pergear could be worth considering thanks to its bright f/1.4 maximum aperture and full-frame manual-focus design.

Let’s look at this new Pergear 50mm f/1.4 Full Frame Manual Focus Lens option.

Pergear 50mm f/1.4 Full Frame Manual Focus Lens Credit: Pergear While not reinventing the wheel here by any means, the true test of a nifty-fifty’s usability really comes down to performance. But you can get a sense of what it’s capable of from its specs, and this new 50mm from Pergear does offer a bright f/1.4 maximum aperture that should be able to gather ample light for confident low‑light shooting and distinct subject separation. The lens is engineered entirely from metal yet is set to weigh just 255g, and will feature a compact silhouette and a 52mm filter thread to help make it an unobtrusive addition to any full‑frame kit. The lens will further feature your usual mix of multi-layer anti-reflective coating and a symmetrical optical configuration of 6 elements in 6 groups, which should help it deliver high transmission and natural rendering overall.