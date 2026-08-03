Looking for a Good Nifty Fifty? Pergear Has a New 50mm f/1.4 Full-Frame Manual Focus Lens to Peep
A new 50mm (nifty fifty) lens is on the scene, as Pergear has an f/1.4 full-frame manual-focus lens available for many top camera systems.
Who doesn’t love a good nifty-fifty? One of the best lenses to have in your bag for all types of shots is a trusted 50mm; having one with you is never a bad idea.
If you’re in the market for a new one, this 50mm from Pergear could be worth considering thanks to its bright f/1.4 maximum aperture and full-frame manual-focus design.
Let’s look at this new Pergear 50mm f/1.4 Full Frame Manual Focus Lens option.
Pergear 50mm f/1.4 Full Frame Manual Focus Lens
Credit: Pergear
While not reinventing the wheel here by any means, the true test of a nifty-fifty’s usability really comes down to performance. But you can get a sense of what it’s capable of from its specs, and this new 50mm from Pergear does offer a bright f/1.4 maximum aperture that should be able to gather ample light for confident low‑light shooting and distinct subject separation.
The lens is engineered entirely from metal yet is set to weigh just 255g, and will feature a compact silhouette and a 52mm filter thread to help make it an unobtrusive addition to any full‑frame kit.
The lens will further feature your usual mix of multi-layer anti-reflective coating and a symmetrical optical configuration of 6 elements in 6 groups, which should help it deliver high transmission and natural rendering overall.
Price and Availability
Credit: Pergear
The only other major unique point might be the lens’s precision diamond‑knurled focus ring, which the company reports should provide exceptional grip and fluid, well‑damped rotation. This, admittedly, helps with fine focus adjustments even in fast-paced shooting scenarios.
If you’re curious to check out this new 50mm lens option, it’s out now and available for Nikon Z, Sony E, Leica L, and Canon RF-mount cameras, and it's currently discounted to $116.
You can find more info on the company’s website here.
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