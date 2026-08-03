While the DJI drone ban might be the biggest news in the aerial drone space right now (or at least in the United States, where it is effectively in place), there are other drones being released that are worth checking out.

The latest comes to us from HOVERAir, which has a new self-flying camera drone option for filmmakers, or more likely content creators, to consider for their projects.

Let’s take a look at the new HOVERAir VERSA and explore what this versatile pocket camera drone and handheld gimbal system has for various shooting styles and needs.

The HOVERAir VERSA Billed as a “pocket camera” that can fly, the HOVERAir VERSA represents a new step forward for the company as it continues to explore the self-flying camera space. A follow-up to the company’s HOVERAir Aqua, which we’ve covered before , this isn’t a drone designed for watersports, but it’s versatile nonetheless. The HOVERAir VERSA packs a lot into a tiny frame, featuring a range of AI shooting features, aiming to provide rock-solid stability, and delivering intuitive tracking right out of your hand. The big selling point here, at least according to the company, is the drone’s modular flexibility, which will allow shooters to use lightweight snap-on propeller accessories to easily transition between on-land and in-air capture, giving them the flexibility to add cinematic high-angle perspectives whenever they need them.