A new stereo condenser shotgun microphone is on the market, and this one is worth a look if you’re interested in finding new ways to enhance audio recording across your various video and filmmaking setups.

Released by Saramonic, the SG MS1 is an ultra-compact and lightweight stereo condenser shotgun microphone that is set to feature a Mid-Side capsule configuration, deliver three selectable output modes, and provide adjustable stereo width.

Let’s check out the Saramonic SG MS1 stereo shotgun microphone and see what it offers.

Saramonic SG MS1 Stereo Condenser Shotgun Microphone Credit: Saramonic Designed to be compact enough for easy transport and usually unobtrusive on your cameras and recording rigs, this new Saramonic SG MS1 stereo shotgun microphone aims to be a unique blend of compactness and performance. The Saramonic SG MS1 overall aims to be able to deliver natural stereo imaging and maximum flexibility in post-production by offering a nice mix of specs and features, including what it is calling remarkable sensitivity, a wide frequency response, and the professional sound quality that is more or less demanded by today's creators, filmmakers, and audio professionals. The biggest selling point might simply be that this new SG MS1 is designed to capture both focused center detail and natural ambient surroundings, which—thanks to its Cardioid and Bi-Directional capsule design—will deliver smooth, coherent stereo imaging with an immersive sense of directionality and spatial realism.