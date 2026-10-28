Like the new iPad mini and MacBook Pro, Apple is leveling up all its computers for the new era of AI workflows. This isn't new, really, as past Apple computers have had this focus as well, and most other computers, laptops, smartphones, and everything else in the world seems to be moving in the same direction.

Still, if you’re into AI and want 18x faster performance, 5x faster on-device AI, and a host of other AI workflow updates, this new iMac with M6 might be a good option for you. If you’re looking more for a video-editing computer for traditional film and video work, whether in pre- or post-production, it’s a solid option—but perhaps not what it’s being marketed as.

Let’s explore.

The New iMac with M6 Announced alongside the new MacBook Pro with M6, the new iMac with M6 aims to crank things up with more performance and more powerful AI capabilities. This latest iMac will feature a faster CPU and GPU with Neural Accelerators in each core, and it should be quite fast and efficient in running all of your usual everyday apps and multitasking between them all at once, which should be helpful for modern content creators looking to manage their shoots, respond to emails, and hop between their favorite video editing apps and programs. However, the name of the game here is AI workflow speed, and that’s what Apple is really pushing for this new iMac. “iMac is the world’s best all-in-one, and today it raises the bar yet again. With the blazing performance and AI capabilities of M6 supercharging every workflow and the next generation of Apple Intelligence with Siri AI — combined with its stunning 24-inch Retina display, its gorgeous design in seven vibrant colors, and macOS 27 — the new iMac has everything users need to run their businesses, manage their lives, and bring their ideas to life.” - Shelly Goldberg, Apple’s vice president of Hardware Engineering. The new iMac with M6 will feature up to 12x faster on-device AI performance for prompt processing in LM Studio, compared to the iMac with M1, and up to 5x faster performance than M4, so users will be able to run all of their favorite AI models while keeping their data private, according to the company. Credit: Apple

Performance and Connectivity Beyond the AI specs, the new iMac will feature an expansive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display; an industry-leading camera, speakers, and mics; up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports; color-matched accessories; and macOS 27. It will also feature Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, along with 2.5Gb Ethernet, which should deliver up to 2.5x faster wired connectivity than the previous generation and enable faster transfers and smoother handling of high-res content. These new iMacs will also now feature up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports, which should further unlock superfast data transfers and make it easier to connect a wide range of accessories, including external storage and docks. Credit: Apple

Price and Availability The last unique element is that these new iMac models will be available in seven colors—blue, green, pink, yellow, purple, orange, and silver—and will also have some fun, color-matched accessories to explore. If you’d like to learn more, here are the full specs and purchase options. Apple M6 10-Core CPU

16GB Unified RAM | 256GB SSD

24" 4480 x 2520 Retina Display

10-Core GPU | 16-Core Neural Engine

P3 Color Gamut | True Tone Technology

Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) | Bluetooth 6

2 x Thunderbolt 4 | 1 x 3.5mm

12MP Center Stage Camera

Includes Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse

macOS with Apple Intelligence