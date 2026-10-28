However, while its improved Neural Accelerators and faster AI token performance for LLM prompt processing would be helpful for those mostly interested in AI workflows, for those who want to use the latest Apple MacBook Pro for, you know, traditional high-end laptop uses in film and video production, the updates are notable in this area as well.

Here’s what you need to know about the AI and non-AI selling points for this new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6.

Apple’s New MacBook Pro with M6 Now powered by the M6 chip, this new line of Apple MacBook Pros is set to deliver a strong mix of performance, powerful on-device AI, faster connectivity, improved battery life, and other specs. “The 14-inch MacBook Pro is the pro laptop of choice for a wide range of users — from college students, to business professionals across every industry, to multidisciplinary creators doing it all on one device. With the powerful M6 chip, we’re taking performance to the next level, with a boost in CPU speed and graphics and even more powerful capabilities for on-device AI. With its amazing battery life, remarkable Liquid Retina XDR display, and even faster connectivity, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 delivers a fantastic combination of performance, capability, and value.” - Shelly Goldberg, Apple’s vice president of Hardware Engineering This latest MacBook Pro model is being targeted more for a wider range of users who might be most interested in using AI workflows for their work and research, as Apple multiple times seems to be focusing its exploits on college students and business professionals, and less on its usual bread and butter of industry creatives. Credit: Apple

How’s It Stack Up for Film and Video So, there have traditionally been many reasons filmmakers and video professionals might want to invest in the latest generation of Apple MacBook Pro for their film and video work. You've got people who use laptops for video editing. Whether that's for their home station or for those looking to edit on location or on the go. Some also work in pre-pro or management and want a top-of-the-line laptop for handling emails, scripts, storyboards, etc., on set or while managing complex shoots. Regardless of your needs, though, this new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 should hit some new highs as, alongside its AI powers of 11x faster graphics and 13x faster AI performance, it will also still feature the latest from Apple with its Liquid Retina XDR display with a nano-texture option, a 12MP Center Stage camera, an immersive six-speaker sound system, and a wide array of ports. Credit: Apple

Price and Availability Overall, we’ll leave it to you to decide how you want to work, or not work, with these next-generation laptops and computers from Apple and its competition, all of which, for better or worse, are gearing up for AI workflows. This new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 is powered for AI, but it can still do all its usual tricks, plus offer boosted battery life and other improvements with the latest macOS. If you’d like to find out more, here are the full specs and purchase options. Apple M6 12-Core Chip

16GB Unified RAM | 1TB SSD

14" 3024 x 1964 Liquid Retina XDR Screen

12-Core GPU | Neural Accelerators

Dual 16-Core Neural Engine

Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) | Bluetooth 6

Thunderbolt 4 | HDMI | MagSafe 3

SDXC Slot | 12MP Center Stage Camera

Magic Keyboard | FT Trackpad | Touch ID

macOS with Apple Intelligence