Sci-fi maestro James Cameron is staying busy these days, working on launching his new Avatar entry (Avatar: Fire and Ash) as well as developing a World War II film, Ghosts of Hiroshima. That one will be an adaptation of the book by Charles Pellegrino, focusing on the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and told from the perspective of Japanese survivors.

He's a creative powerhouse, but even he struggles sometimes to come up with ideas.

Cameron let slip last year that he was working on a new entry in his Terminator franchise, although he was tight-lipped about its story.

"It’s totally classified," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don’t want to have to send out a potentially dangerous robotic agent if you were to talk about it, even retroactively."

In 2023, he mentioned that AI would be the focus of the new film, but didn't say much more than that.

But according to what he said more recently in a CNN interview, reality is getting a little too close to his movies.

With countries racing to weaponize AI and nuclear tensions flaring up—like the recent India-Pakistan standoff—it's harder to make killer robots feel like escapist entertainment when the real world seems headed in that direction anyway.

“I’m at a point right now where I have a hard time writing science fiction. I’m tasked with writing a new Terminator story. I’ve been unable to get started on that very far because I don’t know what to say that won’t be overtaken by real events. We are living in a science fiction age right now,” he told The Playlist.

This would be the seventh Terminator film, so it also makes sense that he might feel creatively drained just in terms of returning to the universe. But in a time when people are starting to get AI psychosis and marry their ChatGPTs, maybe he feels like truth is trumping fiction, and he's hit a wall.

You can watch a part of Cameron’s chat with Christiane Amanpour here: