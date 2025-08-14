This week, NBCUniversal announced it had acquired all rights (excluding publishing) to Robert Ludlum’s Jason Bourne and Treadstone book series—in perpetuity.

“Since its debut in 2002, the iconic Bourne franchise has reshaped the spy genre with groundbreaking films that set new standards for cinematic action,” Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer said in a statement. “We’re energized to continue expanding the Bourne universe into the future with exciting new stories for global audiences.”

Producer Frank Marshall has been tapped to steer upcoming installments of a promised film series.

The deal follows a brief period earlier this year when the IP was being shopped, per The Hollywood Reporter. Universal was at risk of losing out to Skydance, Apple, or Netflix, but the spy is back home again.

We've gotten five films in the franchise so far, including four starring Matt Damon: The Bourne Identity, directed by Doug Liman; Paul Greengrass’ The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, and Jason Bourne. We also have the Jeremy Renner-starrer, The Bourne Legacy, directed by Tony Gilroy, and the TV spinoff series Treadstone.

The first film came out over 20 years ago. The most recent was Jason Bourne, which was released in 2016. With a recent spate of nostalgia-driven IP films, Universal might be perfectly poised to bring the super spy back from the dead. And the studio can now make films, TV shows, streaming series, video games, whatever they want with Bourne without negotiating with anyone else.

We'll see how it shakes out. Are you excited for the new Bourne movies?