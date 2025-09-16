Buried in the huge number of major camera announcements last week, which saw the filmmaking industry add several highly-powered, and long-anticipated cinema cameras to the marketplace, there might have been a quieter announcement that could ultimately be just as important as a new Nikon ZR , Fujifilm GFX ETENRA 55 , or RED V-RAPTOR XE .

Leitz has announced their new HEKTOR lineup that is here to bring the greatness of the company’s lens legacy to the mirrorless camera market. Announced as part of a six-lens set which will cover a full range from 18mm, 25mm, 35mm, 50mm, 73mm, and 100mm, the new Leitz Cine HEKTOR T2.1 lens lineup will feature user-interchangeable mounts with Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and L-mount available here at release.

Let’s check out the full Leitz Cine HEKTOR T2.1 lens lineup and explore what they could offer for your full-frame mirrorless projects.

The New Leitz Cine HEKTOR T2.1 Lens Lineup The HEKTOR primes should be able to create some awesome images with a lower-resolution center, subtle focus fall-off, and a gentle, swirly Petzval look that aims to draw viewers in, but not in a distracting way. The lenses will all be fully manual and will include matched focus and iris rings, which will be helpful for quick swapping. The lenses will also all boast a 47.8mm image circle, nine iris blades, 120° focus rotations, 80mm front diameters, and 77mm screw-in filter threads. The HEKTOR lenses will also all have focus markings in both feet and meters for worldwide compatibility, and they will all be quite lightweight, weighing in at just between 1.5 and 2.1 lb. They’ll also all be just 3.47” in length, except the 4.84” 100mm, for a compact size.

Price and Availability The Leitz Cine HEKTOR T2.1 lens lineup is out now and available for special order. There’s the full six-lens set, which we’ll include the full specs and purchase options for below, but you can also get a three-lens set or the lenses individually as well. Full-Frame Coverage | T2.1-22 Aperture

18, 25, 35, 50, 73, and 100mm Lenses

Gentle Petzval Effect, Colorful Flares

0.8 MOD Gears | 120° Focus Rotation

80mm Front Outside Diameter

Interchangeable Sony E Mount

Subtle Focus Fall-Off Towards Edges

Consistent Contrast, Warm Natural Tones

Common Gear Positions Across Series

Focus Marks in Feet and Meters