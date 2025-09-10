While some might have wondered (or worried) if it would ever happen, at the end of the day, it was always an inevitability. Nikon has just announced the Nikon ZR and a new era of cinematic possibilities as the new flagship Z Cinema Series camera is set to combines the best of Nikon’s optics and AF with the best of RED Digital Cinema’s famous color science and cinematic DNA.

Packaged together into an ultra-lightweight, full-frame camera body, the Nikon ZR is designed for up-and-coming cinematographers and high-end content producers and is packed with a huge array of cinematic-minded specs and features.

So, without further ado, let’s check out the new Nikon ZR and the new Nikon Z Cinema Series.

The Nikon ZR is Here Both versatile and powerful, the new Nikon ZR can record up to 6K/60p (59.94p) and incorporates a new R3D NE RAW video file format with RED color science, which itself is based on RED’s popular R3D RAW codec. This new codec, which also boasts 15+ stops of dynamic range, uses the best color science and exposure standards of RED cameras to ensure accurate color matching for all of your shots. “We aren’t holding anything back – our first Nikon camera developed with RED has all the creative controls that filmmakers need, with features that have never been seen in this level of handheld cinema camera. The Nikon ZR is the camera that will challenge the established video market and will demonstrate Nikon’s commitment to advancing the tools available to video production professionals.” — Fumiko Kawabata, Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Planning, Nikon Inc. The ZR will also feature a huge 4-inch DCI-P3 LCD that is bright enough to use in direct sunlight and could pretty much eliminate the need for an external monitor. The Nikon ZR also features some high-quality audio capabilities, such as 32-bit float audio from built-in and external microphones, as well as some impressive OZO directional audio capabilities. Nikon ZR Credit: Nikon

Built-in RED Color Science While the camera and its audio recording are impressive, the big news here is that the ZR features a full-frame sensor that supports internal recording up to 12-bit RAW 6K/60p, and that this is the first camera to use the 12-bit R3D NE RAW codec. This new RAW format will be familiar to REDCODE RAW users and will offer 15+ stops of dynamic range along with the ability to achieve some well-balanced image quality in both your highlights and shadows. The ZR will also offer support for Log3G10 and a REDWideGamutRGB gamut that will be able to reproduce exposure standards and colors consistent with RED color science, enabling true RED color tonality, skin tone integrity, and tonal roll-off—meaning you’ll be able to partner the ZR with some of RED’s higher-end cinema cameras like the V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X. Nikon shares that users will also have the option to shoot in N-RAW, ProRes RAW, and other formats to best suit their production and workflow. The camera will feature many helpful LUT features, including the ability to store and select from up to 10 LUT options as well as preview the effect of a color grade in real time using the monitor. Nikon ZR Credit: Nikon

Cinematic Video and Additional Features There will undoubtedly be much more to explore about the Nikon ZR and this happy marriage of Nikon and RED technologies in the future, but one of the last main selling points for the ZR is likely going to be a new Cinematic video mode that will let users easily work with the RED cinematic look with a faster workflow in less data-intensive non-RAW formats. Some additional features of the Nikon ZR will include: Super lightweight with a small footprint at just 1.19 lb. (body only).

A short 16mm flange focal distance (the shortest among full-frame cameras) offers greater flexibility in the lenses that can be used, allowing filmmakers to make the most of their existing lens assets.

The shutter angle can be adjusted from 5.6° to 360° for video recording. Shutter speed is also available.

The brightness of the information display (histogram/waveform monitor size, transparency and position, and zebra pattern color) can be changed.

Automatic rotation of vertical video for social media content creation.

A front tally light /rec lamp lets subjects know you are recording. Additionally, it receives tally control signalsvia HDMI-CEC11 and displays the status of each camera when multiple cameras are used.

A superior dust- and drip-resistant, durable construction expands shooting possibilities.

Equipped with advanced still photography features inherited from the Z6III, as well as new features such as a preset for starscape photography and a new dehaze function.

Slow-motion presets: Instant access to 4K/119.88p12 and Full HD/239.76p cinematic motion, as well as user modes for 4x and 5x slow-mo.

It also supports Frame.io Camera to Cloud using NX MobileAir, automatically transferring video data directly to the cloud for a faster and more efficient post-shooting workflow. Nikon ZR Credit: Nikon

Price and Availability The new Nikon ZR Cinema Camera is set to be available in late October 2025 with a suggested retail price of $2,199.95 for the body only, with several kit configurations set to be available as well. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Fusion of RED + Nikon Cinema Technology

6K Full-Frame Z-Mount Cinema Camera

REDCODE RAW R3D + N-RAW Recording

ProRes RAW/HQ, H.265/H.264 Codecs

32-Bit Float Audio, Dual-Base ISO

Bright, Folding 4" DCI-P3 Display

Built-In 3D LUTs, Digital Accessory Shoe

Dual Built-In Microphones

15+ Stops Advertised Dynamic Range

Frame.io Cloud Integration