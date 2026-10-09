For filmmakers and run-and-gun content creators these days, having extra SD cards in your camera bag, or even in your pockets, is never a bad idea. Files are getting bigger, and 4K workflows aren’t the exception anymore, they’re the norm.

In our latest " Deals of the Week " roundup, we have some affordable, yet capable, UHS-II SDXC Memory Cards from Lexar’s GOLD series that should have enough speed and power to handle your rapid photo shooting and 4K video capture needs.

Check out some of the deals below.

Lexar 256GB Professional 1800x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card (GOLD Series): $164.99

Lexar 512GB Professional 1800x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card (GOLD Series): $294.99

Lexar 1TB Professional 1800x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card (GOLD Series): $509.99

You can find more filmmaking deals here.