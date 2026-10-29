Unveiled yesterday at yet another launch event, Apple has finally made a move that will likely polarize its loyal fans and customers. We’re of course talking about Apple breaking its own touch barrier as new CEO John Ternus has introduced the first-ever Mac to feature touch with a PROLED XDR touchscreen display.

This goes against Steve Jobs' famous past criticisms of touchscreens. However, times have changed. Maybe the technology is finally there for this new MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR Display and touch to work.

Let’s look at what we know so far about this new MacBook Pro, its PROLED XDR touchscreen display, and what it could offer filmmakers and video editors.

The New MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display While the touchscreen part of this announcement will likely get all the headlines, it’s worth noting here off the bat that this new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display is actually introducing quite a bit of new technology as its tandem OLED technology aims to bring a visual experience like any other with with up to 2000 nits peak HDR and SDR brightness, an industry-leading 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio for exceptional detail, a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and a wider color gamut covering both P3 and Adobe RGB for brilliant colors. “The new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display is a monumental step forward for the Mac. PROLED XDR is the world’s best laptop display. It pairs state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology with advanced algorithms in our display engine to deliver the kind of visual fidelity pros have been dreaming of. And with the magic of Touch coming to MacBook Pro, combined with the game-changing performance of M5 Pro and M5 Max, we’ve created a whole new way for pros to interact with their content, taking their workflows to a completely new level. The new MacBook Pro is the result of the deep integration between Apple silicon, hardware, and software, and there’s simply nothing else like it.” - Johny Srouji, Apple’s chief hardware officer. The big news, though, is that this new MacBook Pro will introduce Touch capabilities on the Mac for the first time, which could, in the best-case scenario, open up a whole new dimension for filmmakers, video editors, and other creatives to interact with their content. Credit: Apple

Ideal for Color-Critical Workflows In a wise move, Apple is focusing on what this PROLED XDR can offer video editors and color-critical workflows: a super-wide color gamut with P3 and now Adobe RGB. This new MacBook should handle color-critical workflows like never before by providing notably wider coverage in the green and cyan ranges. The company reports that this will result in more than 80 percent Rec. 2020 coverage for HDR video editing and color grading. Plus, with better factory calibration, the MacBook Pro will better ensure luminance, white point, and color gamut align precisely with standard targets. Both color spaces will now be accessible within a single default preset, streamlining pro workflows and making it easier to switch between them, while also taking everything on the go with up to 24 hours of battery life in a thinner, much lighter design overall. Credit: Apple

Price and Availability At the end of the day, there will be mixed feelings about the touchscreen aspects of this new MacBook Pro with the PROLED XDR Display. It will appeal to some, but probably annoy purists. If you’re at all interested in it yourself, though, you can find full details on specs and pricing here below. Apple M5 Pro 15-Core Chip

24GB Unified RAM | 1TB SSD

14" 3024 x 1986 PROLED XDR Touchscreen

16-Core GPU | 16-Core Neural Engine

Dynamic Island

Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) | Bluetooth 6

Thunderbolt 5 | HDMI | MagSafe 3

SDXC Slot | 12MP Center Stage Camera

Magic Keyboard | FT Trackpad | Touch ID

macOS with Apple Intelligence