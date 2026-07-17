Again, love it or hate it, AI is here, and it’s revolutionizing every aspect of film and video. And while we’ve tried our best to cover different AI models, tools, and apps, there has been more of a stark divide between generative AI video models and AI-powered workflow tools over the past year or so, which is shifting consensus towards the thought that some AI can maybe be good, and some AI can maybe be bad.

It’s ultimately up to you to decide, but to keep you up to date on what’s being offered, we do have new tools and platforms that come across our desks that we think are worth checking out to see if they might help streamline and improve your filmmaking workflows.

This new collaborative, web-based platform, called Martini, aims to be a “film set” of sorts for AI- or non-AI video production. If you’re curious about it in either direction, we have you covered for what you’ll need to know.

Martini Film Set for AI Videos Martini is a collaborative, web-based platform that bills itself as a film set for AI videos, and that’s roughly what it is. Or at least one of the things it could be if that’s what you’re after. Designed as a platform that lets filmmakers and artists step into a virtual film set, it lets users upload their own sets, reference images, or generate their own images or videos. If you’ve used Figma for interface design, this works quite similarly but is for generative film. The promise for those open to AI video is that it lets users move past the “prompt roulette” of working with generative AI video models by giving them actual cinematic controls and the ability to compose shots in 2D or 3D environments. For non-generative AI purposes, it could also serve as a pre-production hub, as it lets multiple crew members and stakeholders (or even AI models like ChatGPT or Claude) chime in on how to frame shots, direct actors, or compose camera moves.

Hands-On Demo Review We got the chance to sit down with one of the founders of Maritini, Koh Terai, who is a cinematographer in the San Francisco area, to go through the process of using the platform not only for AI videos but, more specifically, for shot planning and pre-production. The aspect other DPs or traditional filmmakers will find most interesting is the virtual set, which lets you literally fly around your scene and operate a virtual camera to find the precise coverage you’re looking for. The real-time collaboration features are nice too, as you can work in real time with a director, DP, editor, whoever, to discuss and make decisions about shots and moves, even if you all are not in the same room. The timeline editor is easy to use and familiar for those who routinely edit in other NLEs, and the ability to export as XML is nice for quickly exporting to Premiere or Resolve. And because it’s part of the offering, the ability to generate images and videos from some of the top AI models is helpful if you’re looking for either pre-pro planning ideation or AI video itself.