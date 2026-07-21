We all know how much great music contributes to a film or TV show or even a video game we love. It's like this unifying force that makes us care and gets us to lean in.

Well, what if we told you music may also be how you unlock the funding for your next project?

Pick a category. Find the song that sparks your concept. Turn it into a completed short film within 30 days — and you could take home a piece of a prize pack worth more than $65K.

Yeah, it's that simple.

Everything you need to enter is in the free Musicbed Challenge Starter Kit: eligible songs, official rules, and helpful resources to get your project moving.

Select a category, choose your music, and build your film in a month. The Starter Kit covers all of it, and it's yours at no cost.

DOWNLOAD THE STARTER KIT

Let's dive in.









Meet the Judges

One thing we love about Musicbed is that they always bring out some of the most inspirational professionals in order to view the work submitted.

Entries will be reviewed by 17 judges from across the industry, each bringing an eye for what makes a film genuinely stand out.

Films are evaluated on four criteria:

Use of music: Does the song enhance and drive the narrative?

Originality: How fresh is the concept behind the film?

Production quality: What's the overall level of craft on display?

Narrative strength: Does the film tell a clear, engaging story?

See the full judging panel for this year's competition here.

What You Could Win

There are four winning entries — Best Narrative, Best Spec Ad, Best Documentary, and People's Choice.

Together, they'll divide up more than $65K in cash grants, professional-grade gear, and creative resources they can use on their projects.

Documentary

$15K cash grant

One year of Musicbed's Small Business subscription

$2,000 in Filmsupply credit

FilmConvert Nitrate and CineMatch

$500 Abelcine rental certificate

One year of Saturation

A Producer membership

ShotDeck subscription (1 year, 2 accounts)

The full ACIDBITE Acid Collection

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$15K cash grant

One year of Musicbed's Small Business subscription

$2,000 in Filmsupply credit

FilmConvert Nitrate and CineMatch

$500 Abelcine rental certificate

One year of Saturation

A Producer membership

ShotDeck subscription (1 year, 2 accounts)

The full ACIDBITE Acid Collection

SmallHD Indie 5 camera monitor

Narrative

$15K cash grant

One year of Musicbed's Small Business subscription

$2,000 in Filmsupply credit

FilmConvert Nitrate and CineMatch

$500 Abelcine rental certificate

One year of Saturation

A Producer membership

ShotDeck subscription (1 year, 2 accounts)

The full ACIDBITE Acid Collection

People's Choice

One year of Musicbed's Small Business subscription

$2,000 in Filmsupply credit

FilmConvert Hazy and Halation

$500 Abelcine rental certificate

One year of Saturation

A Producer membership

ShotDeck subscription (1 year, 2 accounts)

The full ACIDBITE Acid Collection

Summing It All Up

Entries open July 14 and close August 14 at 5 PM UTC. Grab the Starter Kit for full details and rules. Good luck out there!

And go shoot something amazing!