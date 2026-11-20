Twenty-four years ago, audiences in the UK (followed two days later by U.S. theaters) watched Pierce Brosnan straighten his tie, dodge a space laser, and surf a CGI tsunami in Die Another Day.

It was both the last time we saw Pierce Brosnan as James Bond, and also the last time we saw a Bond who was having fun on screen.

Die Another Day was a massive financial hit, pulling in over $430 million worldwide to become the highest-grossing Bond movie up to that point.

Brosnan assumed he would be back for a fifth outing. Instead, this was the end of an era. The brooding spy was coming forward, and the creative and more action-adventure style of storytelling was coming to a close.

Let's dive in.

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From Practical Realism to Invisible Cars

I will say at the top I love Daniel Craig as Bond, and I really enjoyed Casino Royale and Skyfall. I think they are two of the top 5 best Bond movies ever. And I think Pierce Brosnan's GoldenEye is up there, too.

But that showcases kind of the breadth of who Bond could be. And I do miss Brosnan's charm and fun behind the character, which we haven't seen in a very long time. And honestly, I am not sure we will see it again any time soon.

When Brosnan debuted in 1995's GoldenEye, his mission was to rescue a franchise that sort of had no idea where to go in the modern era.

The Cold War was over, and global spy networks had become much more complicated.

But director Martin Campbell had a vision: take Bond back to his roots and create big villains and globetrotting fun.

GoldenEye became a textbook example of the kind of fun you could have in a Bond movie, with exploding pens, a tank chase, and plenty of double-crosses.

Yet a few movies later, these stunts had grown less and less grounded, and it felt a little like we were in Moonraker territory with North Korean Prisons, tsunami surfing, invisible cars, and a villain with gene therapy.

The problem was, there was another spy movie making a lot of money at the box office around the same time: The Bourne Identity. And it had grounded combat, exciting car chases, and felt like a breath of fresh air compared to a campy Bond.

At the time Bourne was changing Hollywood into gritty and grounded, we were about to have that grounded Batman Begins and to begin the search for a new Bond who could do a darker origin story.

The Phone Call That Changed 007

Now, up until this point, Bond had sort of balanced each outing. Some were more campy than others, but all of them were popular. We even had a few gritty Bonds, so the whole franchise had balanced a lot of tones. And the movies didn't really connect, so it never mattered.

There was mixed critical reception to Die Another Day's campier elements, but Brosnan was ready to return wherever Bond took him. He had even discussed an adaptation of Casino Royale, a project Quentin Tarantino once openly said he wanted to direct in the mid-'90s.

Instead, Eon Productions producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson decided to start over. As Brosnan later recalled in the book Some Kind of Hero, he was in the Bahamas in 2004 when his agents told him negotiations had stalled.

"[Barbara] was crying, Michael was stoic and he said, 'You were a great James Bond. Thank you very much' and I said, 'Thank you very much. Goodbye.' "That was it. I was utterly shocked and just kicked to the curb with the way it went down."

In a new interview with The Guardian, Brosnan said:

“There’s no regret,” he said. “I do not let regret come into my world. It just leads to more misery and more regrets. Bond is the gift that keeps giving and has allowed me to have a wonderful career. Once you’re branded as a Bond, it’s with you forever, so you better make peace with it and you’d better understand that when you walk through those doors and pick up the mantle of playing James Bond.”

Brosnan's Exit Paved the Way for the Modern Bond

Looking back from 2026, it's clear that Die Another Day had to happen for the franchise to evolve. You needed a movie that was all gadgets and zingers to really be able to then start a different way again. If this was another Bond that was down the middle, it wouldn't feel like a seismic change.

To reboot a character like this, you had to go back to the studs, and maybe that's easier when the house you built is ostentatious.

As we've broken down before, how Casino Royale reinvented the James Bond franchise hinged on trading invisible cars for black-and-white bathroom brawls.

Even comparing Sean Connery and Daniel Craig shows how far the pendulum swung, with Brosnan standing squarely in the middle as the bridge between classic swagger and modern vulnerability.

Now, the franchise is staring down another massive reset.

And it's kind of hard to see which direction they'll go for the new iteration of the character. Is it going to sell toys, be for adults only, or go back to the sly smiles?

With Robert Pattinson officially cast as the next James Bond, the one thing that's clear is that Amazon will want tit ot mske money.

I can't wait to see where they take it.

What's your favorite Pierce Brosnan Bond moment? Let us know in the comments!