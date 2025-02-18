Another day, another Blackmagic Design firmware update for one of the company’s many, many products. While we mostly cover Blackmagic for its cinema cameras and DaVinci Resolve editing platform, BMD does cover a much wider range of professional film, television, and broadcast products and equipment.

Blackmagic’s live production switchers are great options for those looking to harness the adrenaline of live events, but with the calmer and more controlled automation systems that you’d find on more professional sets.

Let’s look at everything new coming to the full lineup of Blackmagic ATEM Switchers with this latest update.