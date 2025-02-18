Sync Recordings Directly to Blackmagic Cloud With The New ATEM Switchers Update
Let’s look at everything new coming to Blackmagic ATEM Switchers with Update 9.7.
Another day, another Blackmagic Design firmware update for one of the company’s many, many products. While we mostly cover Blackmagic for its cinema cameras and DaVinci Resolve editing platform, BMD does cover a much wider range of professional film, television, and broadcast products and equipment.
Blackmagic’s live production switchers are great options for those looking to harness the adrenaline of live events, but with the calmer and more controlled automation systems that you’d find on more professional sets.
Let’s look at everything new coming to the full lineup of Blackmagic ATEM Switchers with this latest update.
What’s new in ATEM 9.7
While not every Blackmagic ATEM Switcher is set to get an upgrade, the following models are set to get some new features.
- ATEM Television Studio HD8
- ATEM Television Studio HD8 ISO
- ATEM Television Studio 4K8
For the models above, the highlights are support for live editing of recorded files with DaVinci Resolve, the option to sync recordings directly to Blackmagic Cloud, and some nice improvements and new features to boot.
Here’s the full list of what’s new with these select Blackmagic ATEM Switchers:
- Adds SRT streaming support
- Adds the option to sync recordings to the Blackmagic Cloud.
- Allows routing of the USB webcam output source.
- Supports live editing of recorded files with DaVinci Resolve.
- Adds timecode on the multi-view and webcam outputs.
- Adds new downstream key tally override feature.
- Adds option for borderless multi-view.
- Allows custom multi-view border colors.
- Allows multi-view labels to be enabled or disabled individually.
- Adds support for VISCA over Ethernet IP connections.
- General performance and stability updates.
Minimum System Requirements for macOS
- macOS 15.0 Sequoia or later
- macOS 14.0 Sonoma or later
Minimum System Requirements for Windows
- Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit
- Microsoft Windows 11
Additional Information
Some applications may use third-party code under license. For details, please refer to the included "Third Party Licenses.rtf" document.
Users can download the latest update on Blackmagic’s website here.
- Broadcast in Cinema Quality With the Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2 ›
- The Blackmagic ATEM Mini Pro ISO is an All-in-One Streaming Switcher ›
- Blackmagic Breaks into the Broadcast Industry with a Brand New 4K Studio Camera for $3K ›
- Blackmagic Design Adds All-Important Audio Delay Feature to ATEM Mini Switchers ›
- Switcher Studio Puts Live Video Switching in Your iOS Device ›
- Blackmagic Expands ATEM Line with Extreme Model and Mobile Tethering ›
- Blackmagic Introduces ATEM Mini Pro, Pocket 4K and 6K Are Now Studio Ready ›